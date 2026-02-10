GloRilla Hops on Instagram Live with Her Mom and Dad to Deny Sister’s Allegations

GloRilla goes on Instagram Live with her mom and dad to deny her sister's allegations that she has been neglecting their family since becoming a famous rapper.

On Monday (Feb. 9), GloRilla hopped on Instagram Live and phoned both her mother and her father to help shoot down claims from her sister, Victoria Woods (aka Scar Face), that she doesn't financially support their family. During the session, the Memphis rapper called her mom, who confirmed to Glo that she retired from her job at FedEx, but she kept working because she wanted to. Nevertheless, GloRilla's mom thanked her for being so supportive.

Afterward, Glo called her dad, who was very appreciative of his daughter's assistance with buying him cars and other things in his life.

"You have been outstanding, I could never pay you back [for all] the s**t you've done for me, I lost count," he said. "You take damn good care of me."

"Victoria know better," Glo's dad added. "I do not appreciate what Victoria is doing to my family name."

GloRilla's conference call to her parents was in response to Victoria's viral video last week, where she accused GloRilla of abandoning her family and insisted that GloRilla is obligated to support their siblings financially.

In a strange twist, Tory Lanez, who is in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, sent Victoria a payment of $2,500. This happened following Victoria's TMZ interview on Feb. 6 where she revealed the amount of money Glo should be sending to her.

See GloRilla Talk With Parents to Deny Her Sister's Allegations

