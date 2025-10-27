Jamie Foxx Goes Off on Fans for Throwing a Bottle at GloRilla

Jamie Foxx went off on fans for throwing a bottle at GloRilla during his recent private Halloween party.

On Oct. 24, Jamie and his 17-year-old daughter, Anelise, hosted a Halloween event dubbed SKVLK Fest in Thousand Oaks, Calif., for people ages 14-22. During the event, GloRilla took the stage to perform. However, during a break in the action, someone from the crowd threw a bottle at the rapper on stage.

"I don't care how young you is, you can get your a*s beat," Glo told the crowd while her security stepped to the front of the stage. "Act like you got some sense. Don't throw nothing on this muthafKKin stage. Or my people gon' beat the shit out of you. I don't care how young you is."

After Big Glo went off on the anonymous perpetrator, Jamie took the mic and went in, too.

"Who did it?" the award-winning actor and comedian snapped. "Why would you do some sh*t like that, goofy-a*s ni**a? Why? Goddamn! Why would you throw something at the stage, man?"

Clearly upset, he continued, "This is for free. She came here...Y'all don't deserve this sh*t. That's f**ked up, bro. I'm so disappointed. I love y'all, but hate whoever the f**k that was. That ain't cool, man."

After Jamie scolded the crowd, Glo eventually returned to the stage to continue her set.

Watch Jamie Foxx Go Off on Fans for Throwing a Bottle at GloRIlla