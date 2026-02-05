GloRilla’s Sister Accuses Her of Abandoning Their Family, Glo Responds

GloRilla has responded to her sister, Victoria Woods, who called her out for allegedly abandoning their family.

On Wednesday (Feb. 4), GloRilla's sister, Victor Woods, who goes by Scar Face, hopped on Facebook live and slammed her sister for allegedly neglecting her family and claiming that their mother is still working at FedEx.

During her livestream, Scar Face accused GloRilla of discussing their past struggles publicly while allegedly prioritizing friends over family in private. Scar then added that Glo bought their father a Jaguar "just to look good" even though he's allegedly "broke as hell" and living in a house full of roaches.

Nevertheless, Scar Face insists that GloRilla is obligated to take care of their siblings.

"So, I say again, Gloria, for you to know how we struggle, for you to know how we got neglected, for you to know how we got mistreated and for you not to reach back and do s**t for not one of us," she said while slamming Glo for not financially supporting their family members.

"It's been four years. Four years. My brother out here doing f**kin' DoorDash-es," she continued. "You don't even do s**t for our autistic brother. I know he didn't do s**t to you. We got an autistic brother. You don't even do s**t for him."

Later that same day, GloRilla addressed her sister's claims by sharing a screenshot of a message, which appears to be from her mother, thanking the Grammy-nominated rapper for her continuous support and stating that she already does "so much" for the family.

On Thursday (Feb. 5), GloRilla followed up by sharing a URL link to Indeed.com on Facebook. She also reshared a post from her older cousin, Lena Harris, who expressed appreciation and shared text messages showing that Glo regularly checks in and provides support when necessary.

See GloRilla's Sister Accusing Her of Abandoning Their Family and Glo's Response to Her Claims

Get our free mobile app