GloRilla Has Over $700,000 of Items Stolen in Home Invasion, Police Apparently Stalling After Her Arrest

GloRilla's attorney claims over $700,000 worth of items were stolen during the rapper's July home invasion and the investigation has stalled.

On Tuesday (Sept. 30), Glo and her attorney, Drew Findling, sat down with local Atlanta news station WSB-TV to discuss the case, in which Glo was arrested after cops found weed in her home while investigating the break-in.

"I feel like me, and my brother and sister, we were victims in this situation," she said. "But somehow, they’re trying to paint us out to be suspects, and I just feel like it’s all the way wrong."

On July 20, multiple suspects broke into Glo's Forsyth County, Ga., home while she was out of town performing at WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, Ind. They fled after being shot at by someone in Glo's house, but not before making off with hundreds of thousands of dollars in items. While searching the Memphis rapper's home after the break-in, police discovered a significant amount of marijuana in a bedroom closet. Glo turned herself in to face drug possession charges and was released on bond the same day.

“The most egregious part is that there seems to be no movement whatsoever in this home invasion," Glo's attorney Drew Findling says. "But rather, within 24 hours, there were warrants for her arrest for a marijuana possession case. That’s unconscionable."

The rapper and her legal team say they are considering their own investigation.

XXL has reached out to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office for comment.

See WSB-TV's Interview With GloRilla