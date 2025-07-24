GloRilla Calls Out the Police for Arresting Her for Weed Instead of Focusing on Suspects Who Broke Into Her House

GloRilla is blasting the police for arresting her for weed instead of focusing their efforts on finding the suspects who broke into her home.

GloRilla Reacts to Being Arrested

On Thursday (July 24), Big Glo broke her silence about being booked for felony drug possession after police found a bag of weed in a closet while investigating a break-in at her Forsyth County, Ga., home.

"CRAZY," she began in her tweet on X, which can be seen below. "My House got Home Invaded Saturday. While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects, they focus on some cannabis. 1. So no I wasn’t busted. 2. My house got robbed. 3. I wasn’t home. Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested. So that’s tea."

According to a police report about the incident, Forsyth County deputies responded to a call about a break-in at the Memphis native's Georgia home around 1:30 a.m. on July 20. It was reported that three suspects were in the process of stealing items and fled after being shot at by someone in the home. GloRilla was not present during the incident. No suspects were located.

However, after getting a whiff of weed during the investigation, police discovered "a significant amount of marijuana" in the master bedroom closet and charged the rapper with felony possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. She voluntarily turned herself in to the Forsyth County Jail on Monday (July 22). She was released the same day on a $22,260 bond.

GloRilla's Attorney Reacts to Her Arrest

GloRilla's attorney, Drew Findling, has released the following statement to XXL concerning the rapper's recent arrest.

"The arrest of Gloria Woods is a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become," the statement reads. "Ms. Woods was out of town when her residence became a target for a group of home invaders who most likely knew she wasn’t there. What they didn’t know was that she had family staying with her that were traumatized by the violent entrance of this group, who grabbed high-value jewelry before taking off once they realized the home wasn’t vacant.

"When her family members did the right thing and called law enforcement, instead of investigating the violent home invasion and theft at Ms. Woods’ home, they instead sought a search warrant when they spotted what they believed was a small amount of marijuana," Law enforcement then sought arrest warrants for her even though she hadn’t been at her home for some time. No arrest warrants have been issued for the violent home invaders. Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect. This is our tax dollars at work, absolutely unbelievable."

What Are the Police Saying About GloRilla's Arrest?

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Department has released the following statement about Glo's arrest.

"The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice," said Sheriff Ron Freeman. "At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case."

