GloRilla Arrested for Marijuana Possession After Suspects Break Into Her Home and Flee When Shots Are Fired

UPDATE (July 24):

GloRilla's attorney, Drew Findling, has released the following statement to XXL concerning the rapper's recent arrest.

"The arrest of Gloria Woods is a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become," the statement reads. "Ms. Woods was out of town when her residence became a target for a group of home invaders who most likely knew she wasn’t there. What they didn’t know was that she had family staying with her that were traumatized by the violent entrance of this group, who grabbed high-value jewelry before taking off once they realized the home wasn’t vacant.

"When her family members did the right thing and called law enforcement, instead of investigating the violent home invasion and theft at Ms. Woods’ home, they instead sought a search warrant when they spotted what they believed was a small amount of marijuana," Law enforcement then sought arrest warrants for her even though she hadn’t been at her home for some time. No arrest warrants have been issued for the violent home invaders. Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect. This is our tax dollars at work, absolutely unbelievable."

ORIGINAL STORY (July 24):

GloRilla was arrested for felony drug possession earlier this week after police responded to a burglary in progress at her home and discovered marijuana.

GloRilla Arrested After Her Home Is Broken Into

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department, they responded to a call about a break-in at the Memphis native's Georgia home around 1:30 a.m. on July 20. It was reported that three suspects were in the process of stealing items and fled after being shot at by someone in the home. GloRilla was not at the residence when the incident happened. Despite an extensive search involving uniform patrol, K-9 teams and the FCSO Drone Unit, the suspects were not located.

Why Was GloRilla Arrested?

During the police's investigation of the crime, they smelled the strong odor of marijuana in the home. After getting a search warrant, they discovered a "significant amount of marijuana was discovered in plain view inside the master bedroom closet."

Glo was subsequently charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. She voluntarily turned herself in to the Forsyth County Jail on July 22, 2025. She was released the same day on a $22,260 bond.

What Are the Police Saying About the Arrest?

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has released the following statement to XXL about the arrest.

"The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice," said Sheriff Ron Freeman. "At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case."

XXL has reached out to GloRilla's team for comment.

GloRilla's Previous Arrest

This is not Glo's first run-in with police in Georgia. Last April, she was arrested for DUI in Gwinnett County, Ga., in an incident where she accidentally exposed herself to the arresting officers.

