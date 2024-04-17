GloRilla Arrested for DUI in Georgia – Report

GloRilla recently found herself on the wrong side of the law, resulting in an arrest for a DUI, among other charges.

GloRilla Arrested for DUI Outside of Atlanta

According to a report from TMZ on Wednesday (April 17), GloRilla was taken into custody and booked in Gwinnett County, Ga., outside of Atlanta, on Tuesday (April 17), on suspicion of driving under the influence, consuming/possessing an open alcoholic beverage container and a separate traffic charge. The publication notes that Glo was booked at 6:12 a.m. and was bonded out hours later.

Local Atlanta news outlet Channel 2 Action News specifies that, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, GloRilla's traffic charge was: failure to obey a traffic control device. She was also released on $1,956 bond. The arrest appears to have taken place in Suwanee, Ga., a suburb about a 30 minutes outside Atlanta, as TMZ's mugshot was obtained from the Suwanee Police Department. Channel 2 Action News, who also notes that Glo was arrested by the Suwanee Police Department, however, has a different mugshot.

What Led to GloRilla's Arrest?

Based on a police report, obtained by TMZ, police pulled over a vehicle that made a U-turn at a red light around 4 a.m. yesterday morning. GloRilla, who admitted to drinking that night, insisted that she was OK to drive. Police administered a field sobriety test, which TMZ claims Glo was "shaky on, especially staying on her feet." The Memphis rapper was also asked to do series of DUI tests including an eye-follow test, walk-and-turn, one-leg balance and walking in a straight line. Glo apparently failed all of the DUI tests and refused a breathalyzer. Amid all of this, police also note that GloRilla experienced a wardrobe malfunction as well, with her breast slipping out of her clothing.

GloRilla was ultimately arrested, as mentioned, and an associate came to retrieve her vehicle.

XXL has reached out to a rep for GloRilla, the Gwinnett County Jail and the Suwanee Police Department.

GloRilla's arrest news comes after the release of her latest project, Ehhthang Ehhthang, and the announcement that she'll be supporting Megan Thee Stallion this summer on the global Hot Girl Summer tour.