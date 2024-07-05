Billionaire businessman Michael Rubin's Fourth of July white parties have become the must-attend event of the year for A-list celebrities and this year's swank soiree was no different.

Following last year's party, which was attended by Jay-Z, Lil Durk, 21 Savage and others, the 2024 version was just as star-studded with Drake, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott and others pulling up. It also featured some of the artists in attendance taking the stage and performing for their peers. The invite-only party was a day/night to remember.

Here's what you miss when you aren’t invited to billionaire Michael Rubin’s rapper-filled white party in The Hamptons.

Travis Scott and Quavo Playing Football With Tom Brady

Before the party popped off, some attendees, including Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr., Quavo and Travis Scott, played a friendly game of football on the beach.

A-List Celebrities Rubbing Shoulders, Literally

Celebrities from all walks of life attended the A-list event. Tom Brady, Lil Wayne, Jake Paul, Kim Kardashian, Druski, Meg Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Lala, Khloe Kardashian, NFL quarterback CJ Stroud, Quavo, retired NFL tight-end Rob Gronkowski and others were all spotted rubbing shoulders.

Lil Wayne Performing

Lil Wayne grabbed the mic and performed for the engaged crowd of superstars. Dressed in all white save for a black beanie, Tunechi gave the enthralled onlookers hits like "Lollipop" and "Steady Mobbin."

Drake Poppin' Out

Drake popped out at the pop-off, seemingly making his first big public appearance since the end of the Kendrick Lamar rap battle. Drizzy was spotted chopping it up with GloRilla and posing for pics.

Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla Performing

Megan Thee Stallion and Big Glo gave what appeared to be an impromptu performance of their collab "Wanna Be," fresh off performing the duet at the 2024 BET Awards.