Here’s Every Rapper That Attended Billionaire Michael Rubin’s All-White Fourth of July Party

A whole slew of superstar rappers attended billionaire Michael Rubin's all-white Fourth of July party this year including Jay-Z, Lil Durk and 21 Savage, among many others.

On Monday (July 3), some of the biggest names in hip-hop showed out in The Hamptons to rub shoulders with A-list celebs and professional athletes at the Long Island, N.Y. home of one of the richest people in America, Michael Rubin.

Who Is Michael Rubin?

According to Forbes, Michael Rubin is a self-made businessman who currently holds a net worth of $11.4 billion primarily on the strength of the many online retail businesses he created. The founder and CEO of sports merchandising giant, Fanatics, is the 151st richest person on the planet. Aside from E-commerce, Rubin has also been a major player in the world of sports, having formerly been a co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers professional basketball team before selling off his stakes in 2022. He is well-known for being friends with many rappers and of course, his over-the-top all-white themed party that goes down annually in celebration of Independence Day.

Which Rappers Attended Michael Rubin's Fourth of July Party in 2023?

As guests began arriving at Michael Rubin's lavish July Fourth shindig on Monday evening, photos of rappers like Lil Durk, Jack Harlow and Lil Baby all decked out in white attire flooded timelines across all corners of social media. Even hip-hop's first couple, Jay-Z and Beyoncé were in attendance as other rappers got mixy with celebs like Kim Kardashian, Usher and Kevin Hart.

What Has Happened at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July Party in the Past?

Having hip-hop notables at the big Fourth of July party in The Hamptons is a common occurrence for Michael Rubin. In fact, back in 2021, Travis Scott and Meek Mill were famously involved in a verbal dispute during the star-studded event. Thankfully in 2023, no issues between rappers have been reported and a good time was seemingly had by all.

Check out every rapper who attended Michael Rubin's all-white Independence Day affair in the photos and videos below.

