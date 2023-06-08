Lil Durk Teases Making Country Album With Morgan Wallen

After the success of his latest album, Almost Healed, it looks like Lil Durk might try his hand at country music with the help of Morgan Wallen.

Lil Durk Teases Country Album

On Thursday (June 8), Lil Durk jumped into his Instagram Story and wrote a message that surprised his nearly 15 million followers. The Chicago rapper teased that he might record an album with his good friend, country singer Morgan Wallen.

"Me and Morgan should do a album together [gold cup emoji] 1st to do it," he wrote.

Durk added in the caption: "Everything we do we win might as well do a country album 1st to do it [mending heart emoji]."

How Did Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen's Friendship Start?

Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen have been friends since 2021 when they first collaborated on a track called "Broadway Girls," which appeared on Durk's 2022 studio album, 7220. The song marked the first time Wallen had sung on a trap beat. Since then, Durk has been a true ally in Wallen's time of need.

In January of 2022, Lil Durk came to the defense of Wallen following his racial controversy when a video surfaced of the country singer yelling the N-word.

When TMZ asked the "All My Life" rhymer if Wallen should be canceled, he said no.

"He ain't no racist. That's my boy," Durk told the outlet. "We had a long talk. He had his public situation... I vouch for him and he good."

Durk added: He ain't canceled, I talked to him. When I say you ain't canceled, you ain't canceled."

Last month, Durk was introduced to bass fishing courtesy of Wallen. The young rhymer jumped on his IG account and shared a photo of himself and Wallen showing off their freshwater catches while fishing in what appears to be the Tennessee lakes.

Lil Durk Is Not the First Rapper to Go Country

It's unclear what Durk meant when he said "1st to do it" in his message on IG Story. However, Nelly is arguably the first and most successful rapper to collaborate with a country artist. In 2004, Nelly achieved a No. 3 Billboard Hot 100 hit with "Over and Over" featuring Tim McGraw.

Additionally, in 2021, the St. Louis, Mo. rhymer dropped a country album titled Heartland, which merged rap and country. The nine-song album featured Nelly rapping alongside country stars like Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, Jimmie Allen and more.

