Lil Durk’s 7220 Deluxe Forecasted to Outsell Chris Brown’s New Album Breezy First-Week – Report

It looks like Chris Brown will fall short of obtaining another No. 1 album with his latest effort, Breezy. According to reports, Lil Durk’s 7220 Deluxe is forecasted to outsell Brown’s new album in their first week of release.

On Saturday (June 25), HITS Daily Double released the first-week sales projections for the deluxe edition of Lil Durk’s 7220 album and Chris Brown’s Breezy LP. The Chicago rapper is predicted to sell 65-75,000 total album-equivalent units, while CB is on track to move 60-70,000 total album-equivalent units. But both albums will not reach No. 1, as Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti album is expected to return to the top spot for another week.

If Durkio’s 7220 Deluxe had a chance to debut at No. 1, it would be the second time his project reached the top spot following its March premiere at the apex. The collection boasts 13 new tracks, with guest appearances from EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo, Ella Mai, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and more.

Also on the deluxe edition, Durk appears to have called out his rap nemesis 6ix9ine on the track "Huuuh" for taunting him with a Durk look-alike. On the song, Durk seemingly warns Tekashi after he ambushed the look-alike named Perkio earlier this year.

"Man, I'm Durk, and you got my lo', why you play with Perk? (Why you play with Perk?)/Fuck the feds, who walk around with you, them niggas gon' get hurt (Grrah)," he raps on the song.

Meanwhile, had Chris Brown’s Breezy secured the top spot, it would have been the R&B singer’s fourth No. 1, following his 2019 LP Indigo, his 2012 effort Fortune, and his 2011 album, F.A.M.E.

Brown’s Breezy contains 24 songs and features guest appearances from Fivio Foreign, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Jack Harlow, Blxst, EST Gee and, ironically, Lil Durk, himself.

The official sale totals for both Lil Durk and Chris Brown’s albums will arrive next week.