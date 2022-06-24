Chris Brown, Lupe Fiasco, Cochise and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

Summer is officially here, so that means hip-hop is ready to ramp up with new music releases. This time, one of the most talented artists across multiple genres drops a project that many have been keeping their eyes on, and a masterful wordsmith from Chicago puts out his first LP in four years. Also, a Florida rhymer unleashes his sophomore album just as he's been announced as a 2022 XXL Freshman and much more.

Just as he's about to embark on a massive 36-date tour alongside Lil Baby, Chris Brown drops off his highly anticipated 10th studio album, Breezy. Following the release of his 2020 joint project with Young Thug, Slime & B, the "Iffy" singer's new LP provides a return to the more traditional side of the R&B genre while at the same time featuring guest appearances from some of the hottest rappers in the game including Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Jack Harlow, Blxst and EST Gee.

With a rollout that has gone on since the start of 2022, Breezy is comprised of 24 tracks, including the previously released single "WE (Warm Embrace)," which stirred up some controversy this week due to singer Normani participation in the accompanying music video. She appears as Chris Brown's love interest.

This week also features the return of Lupe Fiasco. Following a four-year hiatus, the Chicago rapper delivers his eighth solo album, Drill Music in Zion. The LP arrives following 2018's Drogas Wave. Lupe delivers a svelte 10-song collection he challenged himself to put together in 72 hours.

Solely produced by Lupe Fiasco's frequent collaborating producer Soundtrakk, who produced previous Lupe hits like "Kick, Push," "Superstar" and "Paris, Tokyo," the LP finds Lupe doing all the heavy lifting. "Soundtrakk is the swordmaker, I’m the samurai, he’s the mechanic, and I’m the driver," Lupe says of their cohesion. Sans any rap features, the album contains appearances from Ayesha Jaco, who delivers a spoken word intro, and singer Nayirah, who appears on multiple songs including the lead single "Autoboto."

Fresh on the heels of being inducted into the 2022 XXL Freshmen Class, Cochise drops his new album, The Inspection. Buzzing off his gold and platinum singles "Hatchback" and "Tell Em" featuring $not, respectively, the Palm Bay, Fla. rapper puts his latest pack in the ether. Coming in at 13 songs, the new LP features guest appearances from Chief Keef on the song "Hunt," Young Nudy on the track "Nice" and more.

This release arrives following 2021's Benbow Crescent, which also featured the popular cut "Knicks." ’Chise's new project has production from Nonbruh, Lousho, AC Flow and others, and continues the rapper's theme of releasing turn-up anthems. Just in time for the summer.

Check out more projects from Juicy J and Pi'erre Bourne, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Money Man and more below.