Snack Harlow Trends After Guy Flips Jack Harlow’s ‘Industry Baby’ Verse While Eating Wendy’s

A guy calling himself Snack Harlow is going viral after flipping Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's hit single "Industry Baby" while downing food from Wendy's.

The impressive video was posted by Twitter user @Fletchy2Fat on June 11. In the clip, the guy is sitting in the driver's seat of his car while eating a Wendy's 4 for $4 meal.

"Snack Harlow!" he prefaces the rhyme.

"Man, I'm glorified/I'ma leave them all mortified/Probably won't see 45 but I promise I'ma be immortalized," he spits. "I'ma take they lunch, burger, nuggets and all the fries/Won't be able to ignore the hype, so you might as well just enjoy the ride."

After a quick run, he closes, "Your lil bitch she gave me brain, ’cause we ahead of you/She let me go straight to her thighs that's what that bread will do/She eat me up, I get her high just like a edible."

"My boss just fired me yesterday. He must not know I’m SNACK HARLOW," the video is captioned. The rap has garnered over 2 million views, with many people impressed with Snack's rhyming skills.

"Butterbean burnt this," one person complimented with a fire emoji, comparing the viral rapper to the boxer Eric "Butterbean" Esch.

"YOOOOOOO, buddy going stupid off the 4 for 4," someone else added along with multiple crying laughing emojis.

The viral video comes as Jack Harlow is in the midst of his collaboration with his home state fast-food franchise KFC. Earlier this month, the rapper and fast food giant announced the Jack Harlow Meal, which includes KFC Mac & Cheese, a Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Secret Recipe Fries and a lemonade. As part of the promotion, the rapper even took orders at a KFC location in Smyrna, Ga.

If Wendy's really wants to see what's poppin', they would get "Snack" do drop a KFC diss, ala Pusha T and Arby's.

Check out the impressive "Snack Harlow" freestyle and reactions below.

