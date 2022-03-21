Pusha T and Arby’s Drop McDonald’s Diss Track – Listen

Pusha T is putting the pen to the pad for his latest unforeseen joint venture in the fast-food world.

On Monday (March 21), King Push revealed that he has partnered up with fast-food sandwich franchise Arby's to help promote their new spicy fish sandwich. Arby's, known for their variety of roast beef sandwiches, not only has Pusha pushing their newest menu item, but he also created a diss record, presumably towards McDonald's, who sells the Filet-o-Fish sandwich.

Pusha, however, didn't go as hard on Mickey D's as he did Drake during their intense feud.

"I'm the reason the whole world love it/Now I gotta crush it/Filet-o-Fish is ***/And you should be disgusted/How dare you sell a square fish, asking us to trust it/A half slice of cheese, Mickey D's on a budget?/Arby's crispy fish is simply it/With lines ’round the corner/You might need as guest list/Exit stage left, the sandwiches taste fresh/A little cube of fish from a clown is basic/Say less, this argument is baseless/Drowned in tartar, that Filet-o-Fish is tasteless/Arby's only deals in the greatness/I bet the house on it like it's Vegas/I could sell water to a whale/How could you ever think I'd fail/The crispy fish sandwich blazin' trails/Them other clowns just too frail/If you know me and you know me well/Our fish is gonna tip that scale," Pusha raps as a large boat, adorned with an Arby's logo, crashes against waves in the sea in the song's video. Check out the track below.

Interestingly, although Pusha T appears to be throwing jabs at McDonald's, back in 2016, it was revealed by Steve Stoute that Push wrote the "I'm Lovin' It" jingle for the golden arches' franchise in 2004. The slogan, commercial and its' theme music were all apparently written by the G.O.O.D. Music president. Justin Timberlake sings on the jingle as well.

Pusha T isn't the only rapper to partner with a fast-food franchise. Fat Joe has teamed up with White Castle while Travis Scott launched a special meal and merch with McDonald's.

Check out Pusha T's "I'm Lovin' It" commercial for McDonald's below.