Lil Nas X has called out BET for excluding him from their list of 2022 BET Awards nominees today.

On Wednesday (June 1), Lil Nas X hit up Twitter to let his 7.7 million followers know he definitely feels he's been snubbed for the second straight year. In the since-deleted tweets, the Montero artist sarcastically acknowledged being left off the list of BET Awards nominees, which were announced today. He threw shots at the media brand's longstanding mantra of Black excellence accompanied by a heart and folded hands emoji.

"Thank you, BET Awards," Lil Nas X wrote. "An outstanding zero nominations again. Black Excellence."

Among the 420-plus comments Nas X's original tweet received before it was removed, one Twitter user who goes by @sunnytee_ took the openly gay artist's sentiments to task, questioning him about his musical offerings over the past year. The seemingly homophobic reply implied that perhaps the "Industry Baby" rap-crooner would be inclined to use his sexual orientation as an excuse for not being nominated.

"What have you put out?" wrote the Twitter user. "[And] don't use that gay shit as an excuse. Don't nobody care no more."

With a swift response, Lil Nas X clapped back at the naysayer, using his recent accolades, specifically in regards to his 2021 album, Montero, as ammunition.

"IDK, maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year and a critically acclaimed album," Nas X responded. "I feel like that should've helped me a bit."

Before deleting the series of tweets aimed at the BET Awards, Nas X signed off by explaining that in his opinion, it's extremely difficult for Black members of the LGBTQ+ community to be recognized for their accomplishments.

Lil Nas X wrote, "I just feel like Black gay people have to fight to be seen in this world, and even when we make to the top, mfs try to pretend we are invisible."

Despite having been nominated in the Best New Artist category at the 2020 BET Awards, Nas X was also excluded from the list of nominees in 2021, adding a perceived sense of insult to injury for this year's exclusion.

Lil Nas X's outburst toward the 2022 BET Awards comes just about four months after his fans voiced concern over the fact the "That's What I Want" artist took some time away from social media following a COVID-19 scare back in February.