Lil Nas X Claims to Have Song With Boosie BadAzz, Boosie Responds With Volatile Homophobic Slur

Lil Nas X is claiming he has an upcoming collab with Boosie BadAzz, and Boosie has responded with vitriol.

On Saturday (Oct. 23), Nas X was on Instagram Live when he made the claim. "So, I been working on this song with Lil Boosie, bro," he said to his followers. "I got this song with Lil Boosie finna come out. Fire, I ain't even gon' lie, for real. Song with Boosie finna come out."

It didn't take long for Boosie to get word of Nas' claim and respond with over-the-top anger. "STOP TROLLING ME FAGGOT LOL," Boosie typed on Twitter. "U A WHOLE BITCH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING DICK N GETTIN FUCKED N YOUR ASS N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR. NOBODY WANTS U HERE."

boosieofficial via Twitter

Nas X appeared to respond to Boosie's hateful tirade by making light of the situation. "I am truly saddened," X posted on Twitter. "I have never been so mortified in my life. i can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october."

A collab between Lil Nas X and Boosie BadAzz would have been a surprise to everyone. Recently, Boosie has been one of Nas X's most staunch antagonist. Boosie has called out Nas X on multiple occasions for claiming the "Industry Baby" rapper is pushing his gay lifestyle on the youth. Back in July, Boosie called Nas X a homophobic slur while trying to defend DaBaby, who was receiving backlash for comments he made about the LGBTQ community during the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival. "If I was DaBaby, I'll tell them fuck y'all," Boosie BadAzz said in an Instagram Live video. "Lucky I couldn't be DaBaby, I'll tell them fuck y'all bitches. ’Cause he [DaBaby] said something about some shit."

He added, "[Lil Nas X] and them they want to perform naked for charity. Bruh, they don't tell him nothin'. They shouldn't be pickin' sides. That's the most disrespectful muthafucka in the world he said that he gonna get naked onstage," he added. "They got kids watchin' that shit. Niggas be taking it too far and shit."

