Boosie BadAzz Gets Grilled Over His Homophobic Lil Nas X Comments – Watch

Boosie BadAzz isn't wavering on the homophobic comments he recently made towards Lil Nas X following the controversy sparked by remarks DaBaby expressed that offended the LGBTQ+ community during Baby's Rolling Loud Miami performance last month.

During an appearance on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, which aired this morning (Aug. 23), Boosie, who feels he's the voice for the voiceless, was questioned about whether or not he went too far when claiming he'd bring harm to Lil Nas X if the openly gay rapper were to perform nude at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, set to take place on Sun., Sept. 12. Boosie, who made the threat to Nas X via Instagram Live a few weeks ago, was referencing a tweet the Georgia-bred rapper shared, which said he'd perform "Industry Baby" naked with Jack Harlow, who is featured on the song.

"Nah, because I just be feeling like sometimes I gotta speak up because as far as straight people in the world, you don't have an opinion no more on sexuality," Boosie began. "Everything is harm. If you say anything straight, 'I like women,' it's vulgar."

The morning show's cohosts, Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, all disagreed with the Baton Rouge, La. rapper's stance.

"You can't brag on smashing on your sexuality no more," Boosie fired back. "It's ran by the LGBT community."

In response to the Goat Talk 3 rapper, Charlamagne said, "Boosie, rappers been talking about fuckin' women forever, in videos, in their songs. That ain't change."

Boosie quickly defended his opinion and told the radio show hosts: "It's a different day now. You can't...Just like DaBaby. Like bro, how many times you been on set—all y'all DJs—and you hear somebody say, 'If you ain't got AIDS, make noise.' And the whole club [screaming noise]."

Charlamagne initially agreed, but went on to explain that times are now different.

"No, it's a different time," Boosie told CThaGod. "And because he's [DaBaby] one of the biggest. So they try to make examples out [of] people so the next person who blows like this, you gon' go with this. And I feel they're attacking our children. You make everybody support this. Who love these rappers?"

After DJ Envy replied, "The kids," Boosie quickly expounded. "You make every rapper go with it," he opined. "If every rapper go with it, you grab that generation. I know I loved every rapper when I was little. I tried to copy what they did. And it's a new day now and I just feel like they pushing it on our younger generation."

Charlamagne, however, still opposed Boosie's thoughts.

"I love rap, I love hip-hop, I love our culture, but I saw you say that he [Lil Nas X] was a negative influence," Charlamagne said. "Why we acting like rappers haven't been negative influences for years? Whether it's talking about murder, celebrating drug culture, gang culture, violence against women. We just as negative. How is he the person you decide to point at and say, 'Oh, you're ruining it for the kids?' What have street rappers done to the kids?"

"I really get offended when it was like, he was saying he would go up there and perform naked in front all this shit, all the people," Boosie shared, attempting to stand by his opinion. "And I was like, Damn. All these straight people in the world. All these millions of kids gon' watch this and no straight rapper ain't gon' say, 'Nah, nigga. You ain't...Nigga, we don't want you on that TV. Nobodies not gon'...'"

Charlamagne continued to challenge the rapper. "Yeah, I don't understand that logic, Boosie," the radio host stated. "I saw you say that people be trying to be straight. How you try to be straight? If you straight, you ain't gotta try to be."

In response, Boosie BadAzz probed, "No, I'm just saying as far as, if you got your kids watching TV, if you're trying to raise strong, young Black men, would you be cool with your kids sitting there watching that?"

He added, "Would you be cool? If you trying to raise that, would you be cool and sitting there watching Nas X go up there and take his clothes off? If you do, Charlamagne, you're a part of the problem."

Charlamagne then inquired what age of children is Boosie referring to because CThaGod wouldn't want his kids looking "at anything sexual at a certain age." Charlamagne also said that once his children get to a certain age, there would be nothing wrong with them watching Lil Nas X performing nude onstage at an award show.

"This is a national stage," Boosie BadAzz stressed to Charlamagne, referring to the MTV VMAs. Charlamage replied, "Man, Boosie, we grew up seeing worse images on TV, man. We seen dudes on TV holding guns. Like I said, celebrating violence, celebrating violence against women, the drug culture, the gang culture."

"Right," Boosie added. "And all this leads to my opinion."

Elsewhere in the interview, Boosie revealed that the members of the LGBTQ+ community that he knows "have the best hearts" and that they're supportive of him. He also shared that he trusts members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Boosie's appearance on The Breakfast Club comes about a month after the rhymer defended DaBaby's insensitive comments made onstage at Rolling Loud in South Florida on July 25, in which Baby said, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cell phone light in the air. Ladies, if your pussy smells like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain't suckin' dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air."

While showing support for the North Carolina artist, Boosie said while on Instagram Live: "Everybody not with their nephew sucking dick. Everybody is not with that shit. You can't put that shit on everybody and expect it to be cool. Nas X said he gonna perform naked on stage for charity. You don't fuck with him like you fuck with [DaBaby]. Be even sided, mane. Be even sided."

He added: "You don't feel that's disrespectful gon' dance naked? You don't think that's disrespect[ful] in front of boys who are tryin' to be straight? It's totally disrespect[ful]. Totally disrespect[ful]. If I'm at the awards and he go up there naked I'm gon' drag his ass offstage and beat his ass."

Check out Boosie BadAzz's full interview with The Breakfast Club below. The conversation about homosexuality and DaBaby's comments begins around the 4:19-mark below.