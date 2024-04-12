Boosie BadAzz Calls Out Fans for Gassing Up Rap Beef

Boosie BadAzz is calling out fans for gassing up rap beef.

On Friday (April 12), Boosie opined on the hip-hop beef that has taken over the news, specifically fans' thirst for blood.

"EVERYBODY GASSING UP RAP BEEF SMH ALL EXCITED SAYING THIS HIP HOP WELL EVERYONE N THE CREW NOT GO SEE IT THAT WAY," Boosie posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "N WHEN IT POP OFF 'IT REALLY GOES DOWN.' SO WHEN SOMEONE FROM ONE OF THESE CREWS DIE,DONT SAY THEY STUPID SMH."

He continued: "GO SUPPORT THEM N COURT LIKE YALL SUPPORTED THE RAP BEEF HOW WOULD U FEEL IF YOUR FAMILY MEMBER DIED CAUSE OF HIP HOP RAP BEEF IM FROM LOUISIANA EVERY RAP BEEF IVE SEEN PEOPLE DIE YALL SO HAPPY ABOUT WHO GO WIN R LOSE BUT A MAMA GO LOSE HER SON n ain’t none of yall going to the funeral smh."

Drake Dissed by More Artists

Boosie's comments come as beef is dominating the hip-hop headlines. Most recently, The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky seemed to diss Drake on Future and Metro Boomin's new album We Still Don't Trust You. J. Cole throwing in the towel in his battle with Kendrick Lamar has also been a trending topic.

