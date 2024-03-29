Boosie BadAzz is curious why no one who attended Diddy's parties over the years has come to his defense in the wake of numerous lawsuits against him.

Boosie BadAzz Asks Why Diddy's Partygoers Aren't Speaking Up For Him

On Friday (March 29), Boosie BadAzz hopped on Instagram Live and rattled off a few thoughts that have been floating around in his brain ever since Diddy's homes were raided by the Department of Homeland Security on Monday (March 25).

"I don't hear none of them n***as that was toasting at Diddy's with that champagne every year, having speeches with mane, nobody speak up for this mane or nothing," Boosie said. "When you on top of the world, it's a celebration. When you on the bottom, it's a denial-ation. All of them muthaf***as all with their suits on, and their cups up. Ain't nobody saying nothing. Boy this world, boy."

50 Cent Questions Where Jay-Z Has Been

Boosie isn't the only rapper wondering the whereabouts of some of Diddy's closest friends. 50 Cent has been relentlessly critiquing Puffy's misfortune ever since the raids, but took a moment on Monday to inquire about Jay-Z's location. In his usual trolling fashion, 50 photoshopped Hov's face on a milk carton—an homage to the way missing children pictures would appear on milk cartons in the 1980s.

"Anybody seen J?" 50 captioned the post. "LOL [lauging emojis] puff said the [ninja emoji] ain’t answering his phone. LOL."

Regardless of the trolling, and the federal government's reported sex trafficking probe against him, Diddy doesn't seem to be sweating it. He was seen enjoying a day out and about with his daughters on Friday and flashed the peace sign to paparazzi.

Watch Boosie BadAzz talk about why none of Diddy's partygoers are defending him below.

Watch Boosie BadAzz Talk About How None of Diddy's Partygoers Are Defending Him