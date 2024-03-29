Diddy Flashes Peace Sign During Outing With Daughters Amid Sex Trafficking Probe

Diddy seems to be in good spirits amid the turmoil that is going on in his life, as the rap mogul was recently spotted flashing a peace sign at photographers during an outing with his twin daughters.

Diddy Spotted Out and About Amid Chaos

Diddy has dominated the headlines all week following the raids on his homes in Miami and Los Angeles in connection to a reported sex trafficking probe. On Thursday night (March 28), the Bad Boy Ent. exec tried to get back to a bit of normalcy by taking his twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila to Top Golf in Miami Gardens. Photogs captured the trio leaving the venue. Puff flashed a peace sign while his daughters were all smiles.

Diddy Embroiled in Sex Trafficking Probe

After being sued by four people for sexual assault, sexual abuse and other crimes in the last five months, agents for the Department of Homeland Security raided Diddy's homes in L.A. and Miami on Monday (March 25), in connection to an alleged sex trafficking investigation. Agents removed electronic equipment and guns from Diddy's homes. Diddy's attorney is calling the raids a witch hunt. Diddy has yet to be charged or arrested.

Check out photos of Diddy flashing a peace sign during an outing with his daughters below.

