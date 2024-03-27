Weapons Found During Raids at Diddy’s Homes – Report

Multiple firearms were found in Diddy's homes and are reportedly in the custody of federal authorities.

Authorities Find Weapons at Diddy's Homes

On Wednesday (March 27), NBC News reported that Homeland Security discovered multiple firearms after they raided Diddy's mansions in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday (March 25). Sources close to the investigation reportedly told NBC that it's unclear who the guns belonged to, but that three women and a man had also been interviewed by federal authorities in Manhattan. The interviews apparently related to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. The type of guns were also not disclosed, but it was revealed they were found in both Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's lawyer and the United States District Court - Southern District of New York for further comment.

Diddy Talks With Federal Agents While Accused Drug Mule Arrested

Diddy has been all anyone can talk about following news that his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided in connection to a reported sex trafficking investigation on Monday. On Tuesday (March 26), TMZ posted photos of Diddy's accused drug mule, Brendan Paul, being arrested at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport outside a plane. Diddy can also be seen talking with investigators as the arrest is being made. The rap mogul was reportedly about to take a trip to the Bahamas for a family vacation.