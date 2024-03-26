Diddy Didn’t Know His Homes Were Going to Be Raided – Report

Diddy reportedly did not know that his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were going to be raided this week.

Diddy's Properties Being Raided Came as a Surprise to the Hip-Hop Mogul

According to a report published by TMZ on Tuesday (March 26), Diddy was blindsided by the fact that two of his lavish properties in both Miami and Los Angeles were raided by federal authorities on Monday. Unnamed sources allegedly close to the situation tell the celebrity gossip outlet that the hip-hop executive was unknowingly headed on a trip to enjoy a spring break trip with members of his family at the time of the raids.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team and his attorneys for official statements on the matter.

Diddy's Electronic Devices Seized and "Where's Diddy?" Trends on Social Media

While Diddy may have not known that his bicoastal homes were subject to court-authorized searches by the Department of Homeland Security, he was not present on either property when the feds busted in on Monday afternoon (March 25). The question of his whereabouts at the time caused a trending topic of "Where's Diddy?" across social media.

Additionally, it was reported by ABC News on Tuesday that numerous electronic devices believed to be owned by Diddy were seized as a result of the raids on his homes. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the raids are in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation amid Diddy's multiple sexual assault allegations.

See the video of Diddy's homes being raided as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation below.

Watch Footage of Diddy's Homes Being Raided