Videos and Photos Show Diddy’s Ransacked Los Angeles Mansion

Diddy's California mansion was ransacked during yesterday's raid, with video and photos showing the place in complete disarray.

Video Shows Diddy's House in Disarray

On Tuesday (March 26), photos and video shared by TMZ showed that Diddy's Los Angeles mansion was very much ransacked during Homeland Security's armed raid of the property on Monday (March 25). A video below shows filing cabinets torn open with papers strewn about, desks and chairs toppled over and most notably electronic hard drives yanked out of the walls.

Diddy's lawyer Aaron Dyer also sent out a statement to various outlets including legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff, saying his client has been cooperative and that the investigation is merely a "witch hunt."

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences," Dyer said in a statement released to the press. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."

He continued, "This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Diddy's Homes Raided by Federal Authorities

This new development comes after Fox 11 reported on Monday that Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes were both being raided by federal authorities in connection to a sex-trafficking investigation. Videos showed the Department of Homeland Security moving swiftly into the houses with guns and bringing out numerous people in handcuffs, including Diddy's sons Justin and Christian "King" Combs.

