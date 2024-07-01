From a Key to the City to an Honorary Degree, Diddy Continues to Be Stripped of His Honors – Here’s an Ongoing List

In the wake of several sexual assault allegations, seven lawsuits and a disturbing video from 2016 that shows him physically harming his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel, Diddy is seeing some repercussions. Since word got out about his reported violent behavior, the once admirable rap mogul's reputation plummeted. Several companies have parted with the Bad Boy Entertainment founder. His behavior and the allegations have also resulted in him losing some notable awards he earned throughout his career.

From New York Mayor Eric Adams taking back Puff's key to New York City to getting his honorary degree snatched by Howard University, Diddy remains in hot water with the public. Here's an ongoing list of the honors that Diddy has lost since the sexual assault allegations were revealed.

Diddy Gets Honorary Degree Taken Back by Howard University

According to a report made by the school's collegiate newspaper, The Hilltop, on June 7, Howard University in Washington D.C. voted to revoke Diddy's honorary degree. Additionally, they revealed that they returned his $1 million donation made to the school. The school's Board of Trustees voted to end the 2023 pledge agreement that wasn't even fulfilled by Puff's Sean Combs Foundation. Diddy received the honorary degree from Howard University in 2014. Their decision to take it back was based on the graphic footage of Diddy physically harming singer Cassie, which hit the internet on May 17.

"Mr. Combs’ behavior, as captured in a recently released video, is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor," a statement from the university read, which was obtained by The Hilltop.

Diddy Gives Back Honorary Key Back to New York

On June 10, Diddy returned the key to the city of New York after Mayor Eric Adams sent two letters requesting it back, which were mailed to Combs Entertainment LLC in New York and his Los Angeles office. In a statement, Fabien Levy, Deputy Mayor for Communications, informed XXL that the letters were sent on June 4. The reasoning behind his key being taken back stems from the Cassie assault video. In the two letters obtained by XXL, Mayor Eric Adams stated that he was "deeply disturbed" by the leaked video. Mayor Adams added that he "strongly condemned" the actions displayed in the video and supports all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence.

"Our city has worked tirelessly to make sure survivors are heard and seen by our administration," he wrote in the letter.

In September of 2023, Mayor Eric Adams honored Diddy with the key to New York City after the rapper released his LP Love Album: Off the Grid, Puff's first studio album in 17 years. The music exec was also applauded for founding the historic hip-hop label Bad Boy Records and for his influential career as a music executive.

"Sean Diddy Combs Day" Revoked in Miami Beach

On June 27, Miami Herald reported that the Miami Beach Commission decided to axe "Sean Diddy Combs Day." City representatives made their decision based on the graphic footage of Diddy harming Cassie. In a statement, the Commission board said that "Sean Diddy Combs Day" didn't align with their city's values.

"Upon reflection, the Mayor and City Commission have determined that recognizing October 13, 2016 as 'Sean Diddy Combs Day' is no longer in harmony with the City’s values of safety, community well-being and respect, and wish to rescind the proclamation," read a statement from the Commission board.

The proclamation to honor Diddy was initially declared on Oct. 13, 2016, during the third annual Revolt Music Conference where former Mayor Philip Levine and the City Commission honored Combs.

Although he's publicly apologized to Cassie on Instagram in a since-deleted video, Diddy is still getting backlash for his reportedly violent behavior.