The Wildest Revelations From Rolling Stone’s Diddy Exposé

Diddy's days as one of the most revered executives in the music business appear to be over, as an ongoing list of lawsuits threatens his reputation and an ongoing federal investigation possibly threatens his freedom. On Tuesday night (May 28), Rolling Stone published an exposé about the disgraced music mogul in which they talked to dozens of his former associates and employees. Though many of the things mentioned in the article are information gathered from previous lawsuits and past interviews, here are the wildest new takeaways from the lengthy report.

Diddy Allegedly Beat a Girlfriend at Howard University

During Diddy's two-year tenure at Howard University in Washington D.C. from 1987-1989, he was allegedly involved in a violent incident where he beat a woman with a belt in front of shocked schoolmates. Puff reportedly appeared outside the school’s Harriet Tubman Quadrangle dorm and began yelling in a "belligerent" manner for his then-girlfriend to come outside.

According to one witness, Diddy used what looked like a belt to strike the young woman "all over the place."

"She was trying to defend herself a little bit," the witness tells Rolling Stone. "She was crying. And we were telling him, 'Get off of her.' We were screaming for her."

The Notorious B.I.G. Thought Diddy Was Corny

Despite Diddy and Biggie outwardly appearing to be thick as thieves, according to hip-hop photographer Monqiue Bunn, Biggie and Tupac Shakur perceived the mogul as a "corny executive."

"'Pac didn’t have any kind of respect for Puff," Bunn, who was close with Wallace and other Bad Boy artists, tells Rolling Stone.

The Notorious B.I.G. Was Going to Leave Bad Boy

Following a successful start on the Bad Boy label, Biggie was allegedly apprehensive about staying with Puff and wanted out. The rapper's lawyers were reportedly in talks with Diddy's attorney about getting Biggie's publishing rights back shortly before he was tragically killed in 1997.

"[Biggie] was absolutely about to leave Puff," Bunn says. "I know for a fact [because] he told me that."

Diddy Allegedly Assaulted Music Executive Shakir Stewart

In the year 2000, Diddy reportedly became enraged that late music exec Shakir Stewart was dating Puff's ex Kim Porter, which resulted in the Bad Boy head allegedly hitting Stewart over the head with a chair during an altercation at L.A. Reid's Italian wedding that summer.

"He left him bleeding on a hotel floor in Italy," Stewart’s mother, Portia, says. "He had to have stitches and then [Combs] threatened him … 'I’m going to kill you' … That’s when I said you need to get out of this business. This man is crazy."

Stewart took his own life in 2008.

Diddy Allegedly Tried to Solicit Sex From a Freelancer After He Won Shooting Victory

After being acquitted in the infamous Club New York shooting in 2001, Diddy allegedly followed a trip to church with a party at the Peninsula Hotel where a freelance graphic designer working with Bad Boy’s marketing team claims Diddy inappropriately touched her.

"I’m getting touched on my shoulder, my arms, my back. He’s like, 'Oh, yeah, you like that? I know you like that.' Like really, really gross," the woman, who went by Anna for the article, recalls, sharing her story publicly for the first time. "I was like, 'No, not so much,' and I sort of floated my way out of there."

She later claims she learned Diddy was trying to solicit her for sex. "I felt quite unsettled about this for many years. When people ask me about my days at Bad Boy, it’s just overshadowed by his crap," she adds.

Diddy Has Potential Ties to the Black Mafia Family

As part of the March raid on Diddy's home and subsequent investigation, authorities in the Southern District of New York interviewed potential witnesses and may also be looking into Diddy's possible ties to the infamous drug cartel Black Mafia Family. The group is rumored to have "seeded Bad Boy," according to claims made in Jane Doe's 2023 lawsuit against Diddy.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's rep and his attorney for comment.