Diddy’s Mom Janice Combs Hospitalized Due to Chest Pains – Report

Diddy's Mom Goes to Hospital Because of Chest Discomfort

According to a report made by TMZ on Thursday (July 11), Diddy's associates told the celebrity news outlet that his mom, Janice Combs, was allegedly rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Miami on Wednesday (July 10) after she complained about having discomfort in her chest. The Bad Boys Entertainment founder reportedly paid his mom a visit at her request. At the moment, it's unclear what caused the pain. However, sources close to Puff expressed that it could potentially be due to stress over the disgraced music mogul's ongoing lawsuits and sex allegations. Doctors are supposedly keeping Janice hospitalized for another day for further testing and observation.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

Diddy Faces Legal Troubles

Diddy and his family have been going through stressful times recently, as he faces multiple lawsuits and a potential sex trafficking case. News about Diddy's reported violent behavior came to a head after his ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit against him at the Manhattan Federal District Court in November of 2023. The singer accused him of rape, physical abuse and sex trafficking. Since then, Diddy's other supposed victims have spoken out. As a result, the once admirable rap star is facing several sex allegations and eight lawsuits. Once CNN released 2016 graphic footage of Diddy physically harming singer Cassie on May 17, several honors were taken from him, including his honorary degree from Howard University and key to the city of New York, to name a few.

Although he's publicly apologized to Cassie on Instagram in a since-deleted video, Diddy is still getting backlash. More recently, he got reprimanded by Cassie and one of his other alleged victims after posting since-deleted pictures of himself water rafting and boarding a private jet.

