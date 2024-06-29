Diddy Day Gets Revoked in Miami Beach Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

The Miami Beach Commission has rescinded Diddy Day for the city of Miami.

Miami Revokes Diddy Day Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

According to a Miami Herald report, published last Wednesday (June 27), the Miami Beach Commission revoked a proclamation that declared October 13, 2016 as "Sean Diddy Combs Day." This comes three months after the disgraced hip-hop mogul's South Beach mansion was raided during a federal sex-trafficking investigation.

Diddy initially received the honor in 2016 by then Mayor Philip Levine and the City Commission during the 3rd annual Revolt Music Conference. At the core of the decision to cancel Diddy Day, representatives cited the graphic 2016 video that was leaked to the media which depicted Diddy assaulting his then-ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Diddy has since apologized for his inexcusable behavior in the video.

"Upon reflection, the Mayor and City Commission have determined that recognizing October 13, 2016 as 'Sean Diddy Combs Day' is no longer in harmony with the City’s values of safety, community well-being and respect, and wish to rescind the proclamation," read a statement from the Commission board.

Diddy Has Had a Few Honorary Recognitions Revoked

The Miami Beach Commission is among a few institutions that have rescinded their honorary recognitions given to Diddy.

Last month, Diddy had to return an honorary key to the city of New York. The honor was given to the music executive in September of 2023 for his career in music. In early June, Mayor Eric Adams sent Diddy a letter requesting that he return the key. In his missive to Diddy, Mayor Adams expressed that he was "deeply disturbed" by the leaked Cassie video and strongly condemned the actions in the footage.

In a statement, Fabien Levy, Deputy Mayor for Communications, informed XXL that letters were sent out on June 4, and Diddy returned the key on June 10.

Also in June, Howard University's collegiate newspaper The Hilltop reported that Howard University in Washington D.C. had voted to revoke Diddy's honorary degree. Additionally, the Board of Trustees voted to terminate a long-term agreement made in 2023 by the Sean Combs Foundation and return his $1 million donation.