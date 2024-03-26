50 Cent Posts Picture of Jay-Z on Milk Carton, Wants to Know If Anyone Has Seen Him

50 Cent is curious about Jay-Z's whereabouts in the wake of Diddy's homes being raided by federal agents yesterday.

50 Cent Trolls Jay-Z

On Monday night (March 25), the internet was abuzz with news of Diddy's homes in Miami and Los Angeles being raided by agents for the Department of Homeland Security in connection to alleged sex trafficking. 50 Cent took the opportunity to weigh in on Puff's misfortune. He also inquired about Jay-Z. In a post Fif shared on Instagram, which can be seen below, Hov's face is on a milk carton, which was a common practice done in the 1980s in an effort to find missing children.

"Anybody seen J?" 50 captioned the post. "LOL [lauging emojis] puff said the [ninja emoji] ain’t answering his phone. LOL"

50 Cent Thinks Diddy Is Done Following Raids

50 Cent also commented on Diddy's future following the raids on the rap mogul's homes, surmising that it's a wrap for the Bad Boy founder.

"S**t just got real," 50 wrote alongside a news report of the raid. "The Fed's in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs."

In another post, 50 Cent concluded Diddy has no hope of coming back from this.

"Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy done," 50 wrote. "They don't come like that unless they got a case."

Check out 50 Cent's post with Jay-Z on a milk carton below.

See 50 Cent Inquiring About Jay-Z's Whereabouts