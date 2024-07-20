Lupe Fiasco Suggests Drake Buy Dame Dash’s One-Third Share of Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt Album

Dame Dash is selling his share of Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt album and Lupe Fiasco wants Drake to buy it.

Lupe Suggests Drake Buy Dame Dash's Share of Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt Album

On Friday (July 19), Dame Dash jumped on his Instagram account to announce that he's selling his one-third share of Jay-Z's classic 1996 debut album, Reasonable Doubt, originally released on Roc-A-Fella Records. In his post, which can be viewed below, he shared an image of the black-and-white cover artwork of Reasonable Doubt along with the caption, "This s**t is for sale 1/3 … only real inquiries only."

The post sparked hundreds of comments but one interesting response came from Lupe Fiasco. The Chicago wordsmith suggested that Drake buy the valuable share of the iconic album.

"@champagnepapi will keep it safe for generations to come," Lupe wrote in a since deleted comment, which can be viewed below. "This is grail and influenced an innumerable amount of rappers to see it peddle such a lack of grace genuinely hurts my feelings a little bit."

"But also on savages s**t f**k it...either donate it to a museums for safekeeping or seriously let Drake make an offer so he can put in where it needs to be," he continued.

"Or just keep the s**t OG you should be infinitely proud of this. Without it there is no me as I am and I'm sure other MC's will agree," he concluded along with prayer hands emoji.

Dame Dash Was Forced to Sell Roc-a-Fella Share

According to court documents obtained by XXL back in February of 2024, a judge ordered Dame Dash to sell his stake in Roc-a-Fella Records in order to settle a judgment stemming from a lawsuit he had previously lost. The judge signed off on the order allowing the sale of one-third of Roc-A-Fella Records, despite Jay-Z and Kareem "Biggs" Burke, who own the other two-thirds of Roc-a-Fella, opposing the sale.

In January of 2019, film producer Josh Webber filed a defamation and copyright infringement lawsuit against Dame stemming from a dispute over the 2019 film Dear Frank. In September of 2022, a judge sided with Webber and Dame was ordered to pay Webber $705,400 plus $117,884.71 in legal fees. Dame did not pay, which led to Webber asking the judge to confiscate Dame's assets in order to pay off the debt. It's unclear if Dame's share was eventually sold.

However, Cam'ron and Ma$e alluded to possibly buying the share on their It Is What It Is podcast. The show's co-host Treasure Wilson asks the duo about a rumor that they were going to buy one-third of Roc-a-Fella Records from Dame Dash. The rappers laughed at the question, with Ma$e being coy and delivering his best Birdman hand rub impression.

Interestingly, during a January 2023 interview with the Veuit Podcast, Dame revealed that Jay-Z offered him $1.5 million for his share but he turned him down. "They offered me like $1.5 million—Jay-Z—I was like, that's some disrespectful s**t," he said. "So, I guess I have to sell it someplace else."

Well, it looks like Dame Dash is ready to let go of his valuable share. It will be interesting to see who will eventually buy it.

