Dame Dash Says Jay-Z Offered Him $1.5 Million for Dame’s Stake in Roc-A-Fella – ‘Disrespectful Sh!t’

Dame Dash says Jay-Z offered him $1.5 million for his stake in Roc-A-Fella Records, calling the proposal disrespectful.

On Jan. 23, Dame sat down for an interview with the Veuit Podcast, where the Roc-A-Fella cofounder talked about business and entrepreneurship. During the talk, the topic of NFTs was brought up, with Dame recalling his attempt to enter the NFT world via Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt.

"When I was offered a certain amount of money for my interest in Roc-A-Fella Inc., which owns Reasonable Doubt, they offered me like $1.5 million—Jay-Z—I was like, that's some disrespectful shit. So, I guess I have to sell it someplace else," Dame said at the 29:30-mark of the interview.

The Harlem, N.Y native said he talked to a lawyer who told him it might be better to sell it as an NFT. This action triggered a lawsuit from brought on by the label.

"What happened was, I got the lawsuit. ’Cause again, I got accused of doing something I didn’t to stop me from doing it, and then everybody just went missing," Dame continued. "So I had to deal with the lawsuit on my own. That fucked up. But, from there, I guesss exploring all the things and having to understand the law of what I could and what I couldn't do with the potential. If you read Bloomberg and all that, I set up a precedent for things that are moving forward. And then, I wanted to make a statement in that world."

XXL has reached out to Jay-Z's team for comment.

Back in June of 2021, Roc-A-Fella Records sued Dame Dash for his attempt to sell Reasonable Doubt as an NFT, arguing that he could not do so as a minority owner without majority approval. Dame later countered that he was actually trying to sell his stake in the company. Jay-Z and Dame settled their lawsuit last June.

See Dame Dash's Full Interview on the Veuit Podcast Below