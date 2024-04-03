Jay-Z is maintaining his billionaire status.

Jay-Z Ranks No. 5 on Forbes' Billionaires List

In Forbes' recently released celebrity billionaires list, published on Tuesday (April 2), the outlet reports that Jay has a net worth of $2.5 billion. This position ranks him at No. 5, ahead of celebrities like Kim Kardashian (No. 6), Rihanna (No. 9) and LeBron James (No. 11). Jigga, who became hip-hop's first 10-figure earner thanks to his alcohol brands, D’Usse Cognac and Armand de Brignac Champagne, has since sold stakes in those companies, but Jay-Z's net worth has reportedly remained at $2.5 billion from 2023 to this year.

Despite Hov selling 50 percent of his stake in Armand de Brignac to LVMH in 2021, for at least $300 million, and a majority of his stake in D'Usse cognac last year for a reported $750 million to Bacardi, the outlet reports that other investments such as Uber and Block have continued to rake in major bucks for the rapper-turned-businessman. Jay-Z also has an array of other assets from his fine arts collection, which includes work by the revered painter Jean-Michel Basquiat and Hov's extensive music catalog.

Jay-Z's Net Worth Skyrockets From 2022 to 2023

Jay-Z upped his wealth dramatically last year, jumping from $1.5 billion in fall of 2022, to $2.5 billion in a mere five months time. It's unclear what specifically attributed to this net worth increase, but it's known that Hov doesn't shy away from lucrative investments, whether they're done publicly or the ink dries in private.

Other investments Jay-Z has made has been in companies such as: Stellar Pizza, beauty brand Madison Reed, marijuana software company Flowhub and Oatly, a Swedish plant-based milk company.