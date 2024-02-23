DDG Reveals the Artist Advice Jay-Z Gave Him That Involves a Chinese Restaurant

DDG reveals the advice he once got from Jay-Z in a recent interview.

DDG Reveals Advice From Hov

On Wednesday (Feb. 21), DDG was a guest on Hollywood Unlocked's The Jason Lee Show. During the sit-down, DDG talked about his new baby with Halle Bailey, losing his brother and more. During one spot in the interview, the YouTuber-turned-rapper talked about meeting Jay-Z and Beyoncé at a birthday party and the advice he got from Jigga.

"[Jay-Z] gave me advice before," DDG said around the 43:50-mark of the interview below. "I asked him at the birthday party actually, I was like, 'What advice could you give me as an artist?' He was like, he gave me an analogy. 'If people go to a Chinese restaurant, they're expecting Chinese food. So give the people what they came for' type s**t."

Jay-Z's Advice Worth $500,000?

For the past few years, there has been a debate raging online whether it would be more advantageous to pick Jay-Z's brain during a lunch or get $500,000. Last October, Hov settled the debate during an interview on CBS Mornings.

"You gotta take the money. What I'ma say?" Jay-Z explained. "You got all that in the music for $10.99," he added. "That's a bad deal. I wouldn't tell you to cut a bad deal. Take the $500,000, go buy some albums. It's all there. If you piece it together and really listen to the music for the words, for what it is. It's all there. Everything that I said was gonna happen happened. Everything I said I wanted to do, I've done. There's the blueprint."

See DDG reveal the advice he received from Jay-Z during an interview on The Jason Lee Show below.

Watch DDG on The Jason Lee Show