Jay-Z Wins Humanitarian of the Year for XXL Awards 2024

Jay-Z's dedicated philanthropy last year has inspired the awards board members to vote for him as the Humanitarian of the Year for the XXL Awards 2024.

Hov really put his money where his mouth was in 2023, and won the Humanitarian of the Year Award on Monday (Feb. 19) as a result. Last July, Jay-Z hosted a black-tie gala in New York City in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of his Shawn Carter Foundation, which he cofounded with his mother, Gloria, in 2003. The rapper raised $20 million for charity at the event.

Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Beyoncé, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Fanatics founder Michael Rubin were some of the big names in music, entertainment, business and sports that attended. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fianceé Lauren Sanchez contributed a $10 million legacy donation and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey donated $2 million.

The $20 million that the Shawn Carter Foundation raised went to help individuals dealing with socioeconomic hardships pursue their education at postsecondary institutions.

Initiatives like scholarships, community goodwill, emergency assistance programs and an international exchange program were also able to be launched due to the money contributed.

The Shawn Carter Foundation announced a partnership with Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism at the event. The union was brought together to prevent the nationwide ban on books and protect educational freedom. Both organizations contributed $1 million to advocate for free speech and intellectual learning. Fanatics and Live Nation also contributed an additional $500,000 each to support the initiative further.

Trae Tha Truth Wins Humanitarian of the Year for XXL Awards 2023

Jay-Z's victory comes after Houston rapper and dedicated philanthropist Trae Tha Truth won the Humanitarian of the Year Award in 2023. Trae's various charitable acts throughout 2022 made him a no-brainer award contender, as he was seen paying gas for 100 strangers or assisting an elderly woman after she was robbed at gunpoint at her home.

On a bigger scale, Trae had also spent 2022 donating supplies to families impacted by the Mississippi water crisis, and traveling down to Florida to assist families with hurricane relief. Not to mention Trae closed out the year by handing out bikes, coats and food to families in his Houston hometown before the holidays.

All of 2024's awards winners were voted by the XXL Awards Board, made up of over 200 music execs, industry insiders, DJs, publicists, managers, tastemakers and rappers themselves. Some of the biggest board members include Derrick Arroh, Theola Borden, Shari Bryant, Wayne "Wayno" Clark, Charlamagne Tha God, Tariq Cherif, Tina Davis and Amir "Cash" Esmailian and artists like Eminem, 50 Cent, Future, 2 Chainz, Jadakiss and dozens of others.