Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Daughter Rumi Carter Achieves Billboard Hot 100 Milestone

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's youngest daughter Rumi Carter is now a Billboard-charting artist.

Rumi Carter Charts on Billboard

On Monday (April 8), Billboard revealed that Beyoncé's song "Protector" featuring Rumi has charted at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The feat has allowed Rumi to earn a record previously held by her older sister Blue Ivy. "Protector," which appears on Bey's country album, Cowboy Carter, earned 11 million U.S. streams in its first week, Luminate reports. This makes Rumi the youngest female artist to chart in Billboard Hot 100 history, at just 6 years and 9 months old.

On the song's intro, Rumi asks her mother, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby please?" Bey then sings on the track, "And I will lead you down that road if you lose your way/ Born to be a protector/Even though I know someday you’re gonna shine on your own/I will be your projector."

Blue Ivy Breaks Billboard Hot 100 Record

It must be said, however, that Blue Ivy walked so that her younger sister Rumi could run. Back in 2019, Blue held this record with her feature on Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" on The Lion King: The Gift album when Blue was 7 years old. "Brown Skin Girl," which also featured Saint Jhn and Wizkid, peaked at No. 76 on the chart. Years later, in 2021, 9-year-old Blue Ivy won a Grammy for "Brown Skin Girl."

Blue Ivy Is the Youngest Artist to Ever Chart on Billboard

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy remains the youngest artist to ever chart on Billboard overall thanks to her appearance on her dad's 2012 record "Glory," which features a recording of Blue days after her birth. Jay-Z's "Glory" didn't chart on the Hot 100, but appeared on rap-specific Billboard charts.