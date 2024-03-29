Beyoncé Returns to Rapping on New Country Album Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé may have just dropped a country album, but she's spitting some serious bars on "Spaghettii" featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey.

Beyoncé Raps on New Song "Spaghettii"

On Friday (March 29), Beyoncé returned with Cowboy Carter, her eighth studio album, and Act II of her three-act album release that started with Renaissance back in 2022. While the LP is very country and includes interludes from Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, among others, "Spaghettii" finds Bey dropping some of the hardest bars of the year on the Swizz Beatz-produced track.

"I ain't in no gang, but I got shooters and I bang-bang/At the snap of my fingers, I'm Thanos, da-na, da-na/And I'm still on your head, cornrows, da-na, da-na/They call me the captain, the catwalk assassin/When they know it's slappin', then here come the yappin'/All of this snitchin', and all of this b***hin'/Just a fishin' expedition, dumb admission/In the kitchen, cookin' up them chickens/Extra leg, but I ain't even tryna kick it," she raps in part of the first verse.

She even gives a nod to her husband, Jay-Z: "They salty, they shoot me like Curry/One hand on my holster then pass it to Hova."

This is of course not the first time Bey has shown off her rap skills. She previously dropped bars on 2014's "Position," 2016's "Formation" and 2018's "Apes**t," just to name a few.

Find out how good Beyoncé's rhymes really are on "Spaghettii" below.

