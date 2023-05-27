Blue Ivy Dancing With Her Mom Beyoncé on Renaissance Tour Surprises Fans

Blue Ivy wowed the crowd at a recent stop on her mom Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour.

On Friday (May 26) hundreds of videos surfaced on social media of Blue Ivy Carter dancing in front of 80,000 people with her mom Beyoncé on her Renaissance Tour in Paris. In several fan-captured clips, Beyoncé's mini-me is flanked by several backup dancers as she joins her mother onstage to perform the choreography for "My Power" from Queen Bey's 2019 soundtrack album, The Lion King: The Gift.

The audience was surprised to see the 11-year-old prodigy hitting the 8-step count of the choreography. Dressed in a glittering silver outfit and rocking black sunglasses, Blue Ivy didn't miss a beat and exuded so much confidence in her movements. Before leaving the stage, Blue waved to the crowd, blew air kisses and raised the peace sign with her two fingers as she and the dancers were lowered to the bottom.

Not only did Blue Ivy stunned the crowd in Paris, she also floored people on social media with her performance.

"PARIS is very special to Jay Z & Beyoncé, it's where they got engaged & it's also where Blue Ivy was conceived. So, to see Blue on stage with her mother in Paris while her father is in the audience in awe of it all it’s so beautiful!!" noted one fan.

Another person cleverly tweeted: "I've never seen a manager perform with their client before but of course Blue Ivy has never seen a ceiling in her whole life so..."

A third fan commented: "Blue Ivy is literally 11 years old and people expected her to perform like an experienced dancer? The kid was probably doing the 8 counts in her head trying not to mess up on a big stage with 80k people watching. She did an amazing job in my opinion [heart eyes and fire emojis][.]"

Blue Ivy's performance was great and Beyoncé was certainly proud of her daughter.

Check Out Video and Photos from Blue Ivy's Performance on Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Below