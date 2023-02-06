GloRilla Meets Beyoncé, Plans to Get a Tattoo of Their Conversation

GloRilla met Beyoncé at the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony and she's so thrilled, she says she wants to get a tattoo of their conversation.

In the early hours of Monday (Feb. 6), immediately following a massive night at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles for both GloRilla and Beyoncé on Sunday (Feb. 5), Gloria Hallelujah hit up Facebook to rejoice over meeting the Renaissance superstar for the first time. In fact, GloRilla is so over the moon about getting the opportunity to chop it up Queen Bey, she says she just might get some new ink to commemorate the moment.

"I'm finna get my 15-second conversation with Beyoncé tatted," exclaimed GloRilla in a Facebook post that has since earned over 6,000 reactions. "Ahh! I'm still not over it."

A few hours later, the "Tomorrow 2" rapper returned to Facebook to once again gush over meeting the iconic singer whom GloRilla clearly considers to be an idol of hers.

"I hugged Beyoncé," she added. "I'm never taking a bath again."

Continuing to bask in the rare encounter with Beyoncé, GloRilla switched things up and headed over to Instagram to share her excitement. In the video clip posted below, GloRilla can be seen hugging the "Cuff It" A-lister while holding the camera selfie-style and screaming out, "I love you so much."

"I met Beyoncé -- bye," Glo captioned the IG clip. "My life is complete."

While GloRIlla's brief interaction with Beyoncé certainly appears to have been the highlight of her Sunday evening at the Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, the Memphis spitter's accomplishments at the 2023 Grammy Awards should be far from an oversight.

After becoming one of the fastest-rising hip-hop acts the game has seen in quite some time over the past year, GloRilla was nominated for Best Rap Performance for her smash, "F.N.F." (Let's Go)" with HitKidd. Although the golden gramophone for Best Rap Performance ended up going home with Kendrick Lamar for "The Heart Part 5," Glo showed out in a major way by performing her hit song as part of an incredible tribute celebrating 50 years of hip-hop alongside legendary rappers like LL Cool J, The L.O.X., Lil Baby and a whole slew more.

As for Beyoncé, her global superstar status was further accentuated throughout the night at the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony. After taking home the crown in categories like Best R&B Song, Best Dance/Electronica Album and Best Dance Recording, Queen Bey solidified her prominence as the artist with the most Grammy Awards ever. She currently holds the record at 32 total Grammy wins.

See GloRilla Meet Beyoncé at the 2023 Grammy Awards in the Video Below