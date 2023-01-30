GloRilla Wins Female Rapper of the Year for XXL Awards 2023

GloRilla had her glow up in 2022, and that's why she deserves her flowers as an XXL Awards 2023 winner.

Today (Jan. 30), GloRilla was announced as the winner of Female Rapper of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. Glo was nominated in this category against Cardi B, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Coi Leray, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat.

In 2022, GloRilla was a major force to reckon with. Last summer, her song "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," was the official anthem for women who were done dealing with trifling men. The 23-year-old rapper followed that up with "Tomorrow 2" featuring a stellar verse from Cardi B. Then Big Glo closed out the year with Latto's "FTCU" with the late Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo and CMG labelmate Moneybagg Yo's "On Wat U On." Not to mention her EP, Anyways, Life Is Great..., was one of XXL's Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2022.

GloRilla was selected as the Female Rapper of the Year winner by the XXL Awards board, which includes over 50 new members, who are esteemed figures in the music industry. DJ Carisma, Dominick Prieto, Ericka Coulter, Franz de los Reyes, Isabel Quinteros Annous, Lil Bibby, Matt Zingler, James McMillan, Jason Davis, Jason Kpana, Jason Wiley, Jennie Boddy, Ken "Duro" Ifill, Lisa Wiggins, Peter Rosenberg, Pio Ferro, Sam Selolwane, Selim Bouab, Steve Ackles, Sydney Lopes and Tariq Cherif are just some of the new members this year. Plus, veteran artists Jadakiss, Future and Wu-Tang Clan members Method Man and Ghostface Killah.

Last year's winner was Doja Cat, who was recognized for her 2021 Planet Her album and her fearlessness in the music and fashion worlds.

Congratulations to GloRilla for winning Female Rapper of the Year.