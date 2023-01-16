Here Are the XXL Awards 2023 Nominees and New Board Members
The XXL Awards 2023 launch today (Jan. 16) with the reveal of the nominees in all 12 categories. Artists nominated have been selected by the XXL staff. Over the next week, 11 of the award winners will be determined by the XXL Awards Board, which is now made up of 214 label executives, A&Rs, marketing experts, managers, promoters, producers, DJs, publicists, select veteran artists and more. The 12th award, The People’s Champ, will be picked by the public. Fans can cast a vote once an hour from now until Sun. Jan 22 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winners for all 12 categories will be announced on Jan. 30 on XXLMag.com.
XXL invited 56 new movers and shakers to join the awards board this year. A portion of the recent inductees are featured on a special digital cover. Newcomers pictured include Ashley Kalmanowitz, Brian Nolan, Cindy Agi, Danielle Price, Derrick Aroh, DJ Carisma, Dominick Prieto, Ericka Coulter, Franz de los Reyes, Isabel Quinteros Annous, James McMillan, Jason Davis, Jason Kpana, Jason Wiley, Jennie Boddy, Ken “Duro” Ifill, Lisa Wiggins, Luis Mota, Marleny Dominguez, Michelle McDevitt, Mike G, Mike Navarra, Peter Jideonwo, Randy Henderson, Robert Gibbs, Ron Stewart, Ramon Alvarez-Smikle, Shawnae Corbett-Rice, Wayne "Wayno" Clark and Yashar Zadeh.
Also added to the board but not pictured are Aishah White, Archie Davis, Cheryl Paglierani, Colby “Colby Colb” Tyner, George “G-Money” Dickinson, Elliot Grainge, Jay Byrd, Katina Bynum, Keinon Johnson, Lanre Gaba, Lil Bibby, Matt Zingler, Meko, Mustard, Nelson "MoneyNels" Taboada, Nigel Talley, Peter Rosenberg, Pio Ferro, Sam Selolwane, Selim Bouab, Steve Ackles, Sydney Lopes and Tariq Cherif. Plus, artists Ghostface Killah, Future, Jadakiss, Method Man and Pusha T.
See some of the newest board members on the cover, check out all 214 members on the XXL Awards board and view the nominees below.
XXL Awards 2023 Nominees
Artist of the Year
21 Savage
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Pusha T
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Album of the Year
Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss
Future’s I Never Liked You
Latto’s 777
Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me
Lil Durk’s 7220
Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry
Song of the Year
DJ Khaled’s “God Did” ft. Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Fridayy
Drake and 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks”
Future’s “Wait for U” ft. Drake and Tems
Gunna and Future’s “Pushin P” ft. Young Thug
Hitkidd and GloRilla’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5”
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl”
Male Rapper of the Year
21 Savage
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Pusha T
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Female Rapper of the Year
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best New Artist of the Year
BabyTron
Cochise
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Nardo Wick
Saucy Santana
Yeat
Lyricist of the Year
Denzel Curry
Freddie Gibbs
JID
Joey Bada$$
Kendrick Lamar
Nas
Pusha T
Producer of the Year
ATL Jacob
Boi-1da
Dahi
Hit-Boy
Hitkidd
Metro Boomin
The Alchemist
Performer of the Year
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Pusha T
Tyler, The Creator
Video of the Year
A$AP Rocky’s “D.M.B”
Hitkidd and GloRilla’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
JID’s “Dance Now”
Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5”
Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock”
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl”
Pharrell’s “Cash In Cash Out” ft. Tyler, The Creator and 21 Savage
Hip-Hop’s Humanitarian of the Year
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
Drake
Meek Mill
Megan Thee Stallion
Trae Tha Truth
Vic Mensa
The People's Champ
21 Savage
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Doja Cat
Freddie Gibbs
Future
GloRilla
JID
Kendrick Lamar
Kid Cudi
Latto
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Megan Thee Stallion
Nas
Nicki Minaj
Pusha T
Yeat
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Cover ID Key:
First Row From Bottom: Peter Jideonwo, Ken “Duro” Ifill, Danielle Price
Second Row: DJ Carisma, Jason Davis, Ashley Kalmanowitz
Third Row: Shawnae Corbett-Rice, Jennie Boddy, Ramon Alvarez-Smikle, Ron Stewart, Isabel Quinteros Annous
Fourth Row: James McMillan, Jason Wiley, Lisa Wiggins, Robert Gibbs
Fifth Row: Marleny Dominguez, Randy Henderson, Mike Navarra, Luis Mota
Sixth Row: Dominick Prieto, Cindy Agi, Mike G, Brian Nolan, Franz de los Reyes, Yashar Zadeh
Seventh Row: Derrick Aroh, Michelle McDevitt
Eighth Row: Ericka Coulter, Wayne "Wayno" Clark, Jason Kpana