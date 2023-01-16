Here Are the XXL Awards 2023 Nominees and New Board Members

The XXL Awards 2023 launch today (Jan. 16) with the reveal of the nominees in all 12 categories. Artists nominated have been selected by the XXL staff. Over the next week, 11 of the award winners will be determined by the XXL Awards Board, which is now made up of 214 label executives, A&Rs, marketing experts, managers, promoters, producers, DJs, publicists, select veteran artists and more. The 12th award, The People’s Champ, will be picked by the public. Fans can cast a vote once an hour from now until Sun. Jan 22 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winners for all 12 categories will be announced on Jan. 30 on XXLMag.com.

XXL invited 56 new movers and shakers to join the awards board this year. A portion of the recent inductees are featured on a special digital cover. Newcomers pictured include Ashley Kalmanowitz, Brian Nolan, Cindy Agi, Danielle Price, Derrick Aroh, DJ Carisma, Dominick Prieto, Ericka Coulter, Franz de los Reyes, Isabel Quinteros Annous, James McMillan, Jason Davis, Jason Kpana, Jason Wiley, Jennie Boddy, Ken “Duro” Ifill, Lisa Wiggins, Luis Mota, Marleny Dominguez, Michelle McDevitt, Mike G, Mike Navarra, Peter Jideonwo, Randy Henderson, Robert Gibbs, Ron Stewart, Ramon Alvarez-Smikle, Shawnae Corbett-Rice, Wayne "Wayno" Clark and Yashar Zadeh.

Also added to the board but not pictured are Aishah White, Archie Davis, Cheryl Paglierani, Colby “Colby Colb” Tyner, George “G-Money” Dickinson, Elliot Grainge, Jay Byrd, Katina Bynum, Keinon Johnson, Lanre Gaba, Lil Bibby, Matt Zingler, Meko, Mustard, Nelson "MoneyNels" Taboada, Nigel Talley, Peter Rosenberg, Pio Ferro, Sam Selolwane, Selim Bouab, Steve Ackles, Sydney Lopes and Tariq Cherif. Plus, artists Ghostface Killah, Future, Jadakiss, Method Man and Pusha T.

See some of the newest board members on the cover, check out all 214 members on the XXL Awards board and view the nominees below.

XXL Awards 2023 Nominees

Artist of the Year

21 Savage

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Pusha T

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Album of the Year

Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss

Future’s I Never Liked You

Latto’s 777

Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me

Lil Durk’s 7220

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry

Song of the Year

DJ Khaled’s “God Did” ft. Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Fridayy

Drake and 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks”

Future’s “Wait for U” ft. Drake and Tems

Gunna and Future’s “Pushin P” ft. Young Thug

Hitkidd and GloRilla’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5”

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl”

Male Rapper of the Year

21 Savage

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Pusha T

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Female Rapper of the Year

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best New Artist of the Year

BabyTron

Cochise

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Nardo Wick

Saucy Santana

Yeat

Lyricist of the Year

Denzel Curry

Freddie Gibbs

JID

Joey Bada$$

Kendrick Lamar

Nas

Pusha T

Producer of the Year

ATL Jacob

Boi-1da

Dahi

Hit-Boy

Hitkidd

Metro Boomin

The Alchemist

Performer of the Year

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Pusha T

Tyler, The Creator

Video of the Year

A$AP Rocky’s “D.M.B”

Hitkidd and GloRilla’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

JID’s “Dance Now”

Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5”

Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock”

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl”

Pharrell’s “Cash In Cash Out” ft. Tyler, The Creator and 21 Savage

Hip-Hop’s Humanitarian of the Year

Cardi B

Chance The Rapper

Drake

Meek Mill

Megan Thee Stallion

Trae Tha Truth

Vic Mensa

The People's Champ

21 Savage

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Doja Cat

Freddie Gibbs

Future

GloRilla

JID

Kendrick Lamar

Kid Cudi

Latto

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Megan Thee Stallion

Nas

Nicki Minaj

Pusha T

Yeat

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

XXL Awards Board 2023 cover Travis Shinn for XXL loading...

Cover ID Key:

First Row From Bottom: Peter Jideonwo, Ken “Duro” Ifill, Danielle Price

Second Row: DJ Carisma, Jason Davis, Ashley Kalmanowitz

Third Row: Shawnae Corbett-Rice, Jennie Boddy, Ramon Alvarez-Smikle, Ron Stewart, Isabel Quinteros Annous

Fourth Row: James McMillan, Jason Wiley, Lisa Wiggins, Robert Gibbs

Fifth Row: Marleny Dominguez, Randy Henderson, Mike Navarra, Luis Mota

Sixth Row: Dominick Prieto, Cindy Agi, Mike G, Brian Nolan, Franz de los Reyes, Yashar Zadeh

Seventh Row: Derrick Aroh, Michelle McDevitt

Eighth Row: Ericka Coulter, Wayne "Wayno" Clark, Jason Kpana