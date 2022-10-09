GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name is Gloria Hallelujah

GloRilla is shocking fans with her latest reveal. The Memphis rapper has disclosed that her real name is Gloria Hallelujah.

On Saturday (Oct. 8), GloRilla hopped on her Twitter account to reveal that her middle name is really Hallelujah. Apparently, there are some folks on the social-networking platform who just recently found that out.

"& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why I’m so blessed & my pussy so good duhhhhhh !!!! Common damn sense," Glo tweeted.

"Gloria...HALLELUJAH?! I knew she was a prophet lol," a fan replied praising her holy name.

GloRilla responded, "Exactly!! I be prophesying to the people."

According to GloRilla's Wikipedia page, her full name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods.

Still, many people are in shock that GloRilla's parents named her Gloria Hallelujah.

"Glo rilla real name being glory hallelujah is fucking my head up rn," tweeted one person on Twitter.

One fan wrote, "I was today years old when I learned her full name was 'Glo Hallelujah Rilla' but more of a reason why she da [goat emoji]."

Another user typed, Glo rilla middle name being ‘ hallelujah ‘ is the funniest thing [loudly crying face emoji]. I love black people yo."

GloRilla currently has the hottest song in the country with "Tomorrow 2" featuring Cardi B. Recently, the rap superstar won Best Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Glorilla also plans to drop her new EP, Anyways, Life’s Great... on Nov. 11 via CMG Records and Interscope Records.

Watch GloRilla and Cardi B's "Tomorrow 2" Music Video Below