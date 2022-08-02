GloRilla Responds to Mean Tweets About How Deep Her Voice Sounds on New Song

GloRilla has responded to mean tweets about the noticeable change in pitch in her voice on her new song.

On Monday (Aug. 1), Glo put up a snippet of a new track on social media. In the clip, which is captioned, "Right now I'm feeling blessed," the buzzing Memphis rapper spits lines from a new song. "He got 99 problems and the biggest one is me/He got all of these little bitches, but the biggest one is me," she raps.

Her voice is noticeably deeper than it is in her previous songs, which caught the attention of Twitter users.

"Almost thought it was pop smoke yo wtf," one person posted.

"Sounding like Batman on the track," another Twitter user typed.

"Shawty hard but she sound like Curtis Jackson," someone else added.

GloRilla eventually caught wind about the mean comments concerning her voice and responded in a follow-up tweet. She blamed the new sound on her fresh set of veneers.

"[And] every song y’all done heard that I done put out was before I got my veneers my voice is only this deep because my Pussy is so GOOD DUHHHHHHHH #BIGGLO," she tweeted.

GloRilla has one of the hottest indie tracks of the year with April's "F.N.F" (Let's Go)," which has peaked at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The momentum from the track was enough to convince Yo Gotti to sign GloRilla to a deal on his CMG label last month.

“I’ve put in years of hard work to get this point and I’m blessed to sign with the hottest label in music with CMG,” GloRilla recently told Billboard. “I manifested this moment and trusted my talent even when others didn’t. I’m grateful for Gotti for believing in me and I’m not gonna let up. Trust that I have more new heat on the way.”

She is currently working on the follow-up to her 2019 project Most Likely Up Next.

See More Reactions to GloRilla's New Voice Below