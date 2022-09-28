A Guide to 10 Cities Thriving With Rising Hip-Hop Talent Right Now

Hip-hop is nationwide and gone global after nearly five decades. A common rapper origin story is the act that represents their hometown proudly. Each artist is slowly, but surely adding to their city or region's legacy when they contribute to hip-hop. Their music is pushed forward by not only talent but the fans that support them. Since the internet's inception, it's made it so that location isn't as much of a hindrance when it comes to releasing music. That levels the playing field for artists and has led to where rap is now. Multiple cities are producing notable talent at the same time.

Memphis has been riding high these last few years. A lot of their acts that were previously upstarts becoming solidly established, like Moneybagg Yo. What's truly amazing is the city hasn't eased up with the new acts that have arrived recently. Ever the charismatic street rapper, GloRilla took off with "FNF (Let's Go)" this spring, and is currently sitting on another hit with "Tomorrow 2" remix featuring Cardi B. Then there's Fresco Trey, a rapper and singer with pop sensibilities who has two solid songs with last year's "Feel Good" featuring Lil Tjay and "Need You" in February of this year. These two artists represent two drastically different sounds in Memphis, and that kind of variety in one scene is important.

There's also Philadelphia, which is known historically for its gritty, vivid rap. Nowadays, the rappers that are making waves out of The City of Brotherly Love are having more fun with it. Armani White, known for his viral hit "Billie Eilish," which samples N.O.R.E.'s 2002 smash "Nothin," is about having a good time. Armani raps about the street, women and money, but it's more light-hearted, and his infectious energy has paid dividends. The same could be said for 2Rare and Zahsosaa, two Philly rappers who rhyme over break-neck-paced Philly club beats. Philly club alone lends itself to dancing, and both artists feed into that. Zahsosaa rhymes more, as he showcases on his song "Shake Dhat," which began taking off earlier this year. 2Rare has more melodic qualities to his sound, which is why he can pull off a song like the upbeat "Q-Pid." The creativity in Philly right now is impressive and bodes well for its future as a rap hub.

Check the list below for a guide to 10 cities thriving with rising hip-hop talent right now.