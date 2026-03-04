Monaleo Reveals She Lost an Ovary and Fallopian Tube in Emergency Surgery, Cancels Tour Dates

Monaleo reveals she lost an ovary and fallopian tube in an emergency surgery and cancels upcoming tour dates.

On Tuesday (March 3), the Houston rapper shared a lengthy message on social media addressing the health scare with fans.

"Unfortunately, due to a sudden medical emergency that required immediate surgery, I have to cancel my upcoming Memphis and New Orleans shows," she wrote on X. "I'm beyond disappointed, but right now I need to prioritize my health and recovery to prevent any further complications."

In a follow-up post, she expounded on her medical issue.

"Yesterday, out of nowhere got a sharp pain in my lower abdomen," she added. "Took some pain meds 2 hours went by the pain got worse . I went to the ER and could hardly make it through the ultrasound without throwing up. Worst pain ever fr."

She continued, "I had an inflamed cyst the size of a softball that had twisted and cut off blood flow and caused bleeding in my abdomen. Had to have emergency surgery and unfortunately lost an ovary and fallopian tube in the process.... listen to your body!!!!!!! if something feels off IT IS!!!!!"

Monaleo is currently on the second leg of her Who Did The Body Tour. With canceled dates in Memphis (March 3) and New Orleans (March 4), her next scheduled tour date is March 6 in Houston. Though she noted she is not sure how long the healing process will take.

