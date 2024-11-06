Rappers React to Donald Trump Being Elected President Again

Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in last night's U.S. presidential election and will become the nation's 47th president. And rappers are sounding off about the results of the election.

Rappers React to Election Results

Early this morning (Nov. 6), Republican candidate Donald Trump was announced as the victor in the race for POTUS and will become the president for the second time. Rappers have been weighing in on the news.

50 Cent shared a post on Instagram with photos of Trump congratulating the next Commander-in-Chief. "I don’t care how the fight goes, I’m leaving with the winner sh*t," Fif captioned the post below. "I still don’t know what’s going on congratulations."

Cardi B, who was in Harris' corner and even spoke at a Harris rally in Wisconsin on Nov. 1, seemed severely disappointed in Harris' loss. She shared a video on her Instagram Story that shows her fuming while listening to the election results. "I hate y'all bad," she wrote over the video.

Lil Pump, who has been a staunch Trump supporter, was on cloud nine over Trump winning the race.

"YOU GUYS CALLED ME CRAZY BASHED ME 4. Years ago NOW LOOK MAGA," he tweeted in a series of posts celebrating Trump's win. "He’s the only president who has won, lost and came back in history...God bless Donald Trump. Gas is gonna be cheaper. Taxes is gonna be lower and life is gonna be great."

Check out rappers reacting to the results of the presidential election below.

50 Cent

Cardi B

Lil Pump

Waka Flocka Flame

Boosie BadAzz

Plies

Shyne

Sauce Walka

Fivio Foreign

Slim Thug

CyHi