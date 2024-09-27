DaBaby, NLE Choppa, Monaleo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

With serious news like Diddy's legal case and the Young Dolph murder trial dominating the headlines this week, rap fans finally get to focus on new music. This week, a North Carolina rhymer drops his latest mixtape, a multi-platinum artist ends his three-song installment with a new project, a Houston rapper who spit bars for the first-ever XXL Cypher Lab drops an album that mirrors her perseverance on and off the mic and more.

DaBaby Delivers How TF Is This a Mixtape?

DaBaby has delivered his latest tape, How TF Is This a Mixtape, after flexing his lyrical muscles on freestyles for Latto's "Big Mama," Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" and more. The 14-track offering contains leading singles like "Did It" and "Can't Keep Keisha." The news about How TF Is This a Mixtape arose after DaBaby went on Instagram last week and posted a picture of the album cover, which sees him standing on a Cybertruck. "HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE?" he wrote in part of the caption. "GOOD DOPE SELL ITSELF. NEXT FRIDAY. 14 HITS. A gift before the album."

Besides dropping a new mixtape, DaBaby also launched a mental health resource program called "DaBaby Cares" in honor of his brother Glen Johnson, who unfortunately passed away from committing suicide. The program is said to specifically target Black men and the youth.

NLE Choppa Closes Out His Three-Track Series With Sl*t SZN

NLE Choppa is ending his "Sl*t Me Out" trilogy with his brand-new project Sl*t SZN. The series began in 2022 after NLE dropped "Sl*t Me Out" and continued with songs like "Sl*t Me Out 2" and "Sl*t Me Out 3" featuring Carey Washington, which dropped this year. The second song in the "Sl*t Me Out" installment garnered so much good feedback from fans that he decided to make a "country mix" of it with J.P. His new album will contain the aforementioned singles along with his recent song "Or What?" featuring 41. Along with his new LP, NLE is also promoting his new Black Duck Boots.

Monaleo Drops Her Throwing Bows EP

Monaleo shows the world that she can't be counted out in the hip-hop industry with her new EP Throwing Bows. Comprising hit singles like "Don Who Leo," "Passenger Princess" featuring Stunna 4 Vegas and "Flush Em" featuring Kaliii, Throwing Bows shows her rap peers that they have no chance of winning a lyrical spar against her. At the same token, Monaleo's new offering goes on to prove that she can do it all, despite what challenge arises.

"This project is symbolic of my resurgence after having a baby. After being counted out, I’ve re-emerged throwing bows," Monaleo expressed in a statement about the project. "With all odds stacked against me, I still remain the reigning champ. Hit after hit, this album embodies resilience and strength. My motto for this season is simple: 'Put your back against the wall and keep swinging.'"

Read More: September 2024 New Music Releases

Listen to all the new projects this week fromSoulja Boy, Consequence, Moneybagg Yo and more below.