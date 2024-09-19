Future, Lil Tecca, The Alchemist and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

With the news this week surrounding Diddy's indictment, hip-hop fans can finally focus on music. This week, an Atlanta hip-hop star drops his third release of 2024, a New York rhymer delivers an album that summarizes his life plans an esteemed producer releases his latest studio album and more.

Future Releases His Highly Anticipated Mixtape Pluto Mixtape

Future's heavily sought-after Mixtape Pluto project has officially arrived on DSPs. Hendrix's new project contains the single "South of France," which was teased earlier this month through a promotional tweet for the tape and a short video. Southside also confirmed during an interview with XXL in July that he would be creating beats for the mixtape. Coming in at 17 tracks, the new offering finds Pluto going solo for the duration. As for the artwork, it shows an image of the late Organized Noize producer Rico Wade's mom's house with a fuchsia glow coming from the windows.

Lil Tecca Debuts His Plan A Album

Lil Tecca allows fans into his inner world in his new album Plan A. The 18-track offering only contains one feature from Don Toliver on "I Can't Let Go." According to the New York rapper-producer, Plan A highlights the experiences he's gone through so far. He told the Associated Press on Sept. 16, the theme behind his fourth studio project. "Plan A summarizes my plan for life," he stated. "It's never a plan B." Tecca's new LP carries production from his right-hand beatmakers Rio Leyva and Taz Taylor, to name a few.

The Alchemist Delivers New Studio Album The Genuine Articulate

The Alchemist has had a successful run this year. Between being the mastermind behind Kendrick Lamar's "Meet the Grahams" and sonically assisting Eminem with his The Death Of Slim Shady: Expanded Mourners Edition album, The Alchemist is keeping the momentum high with his new album The Genuine Articulate. Comprising two sides, Alchemist's The Genuine Articulate LP features rappers like Conway The Machine, Larry June, Havoc and much more. The album is distributed by his very own record label, ALC, and is his third release this year following his Black and Whites collaborative LP with Big Hit and Hit-Boy, which dropped in May, and Gangrene and Oh No's Heads I Win, Tails You Lose, which premiered in April. It also contains the lead singles "Seasons Change" and "Ferraris in the Rain," featuring Schoolboy Q.

