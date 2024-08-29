2024 continues to be a big year for hip-hop. Following album releases from the likes of Latto, Post Malone and others in August, September looks promising as well.

Key Glock Preps Glockaveli Album

Key Glock is readying his fourth solo album Glockaveli. Set to arrive on Sept. 13, the new LP features the previously released track "Big Big Money," which dropped in June. The Memphis, Tenn. rapper announced the project in August by sharing the cover art, which shows him donning a crown of thorns. Key is riding high off the release of his Glockoma 2 album last February, which featured the platinum single "Let's Go."

G Herbo Readies Big Swerv LP

With his legal matter now behind him, G Herbo is back in music mode. On Sept. 6, the Chicago rapper is slated to deliver his latest project Big Swerv. Herbo's first offering in two years, he is looking to surpass the success of his previous album Survivor's Remorse, which debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. Back in July, Herbo linked up with XXL Freshman Skilla Baby on the song "Shoot." He announced the new album in mid-August on Instagram along with the message, "YOU BOYS GOT FAT WHILE THE STREETS STARVED… BIG SWERV BACK."

BabyFace Ray Shows Growth on The Kid That Did Album

Babyface Ray will put out his first project of 2024 when he releases his The Kid That Did album on Sept. 13. Coming in at a robust 25 songs, Ray enlists the help of BossMan Dlow, Peezy and more on the record, which features the previously released singles "Money on My Mind," "Rubberband Man" and "Sky Kid." This is Ray's first release since last July's Summer's Mine.

See all the new projects dropping this month from Nicki Minaj, SleazyWorld Go and more below.