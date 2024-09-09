Future’s Mixtape Pluto – Everything We Know

Future has already dropped two of the best-selling rap albums of 2024, and apparently, there's more where that came from. For months, Hendrix has been teasing a new mixtape that will find the Atlanta rhymer trying to become the first rapper to have three No. 1 projects on the Billboard 200 chart in a year. As Future continues to tease his upcoming project, Mixtape Pluto, here's everything we know about the highly anticipated release.

The Artists Involved

After teasing fans with the return of "Mixtape Pluto" back in May, Future has been hard at work on the project. He insisted later that month that he wouldn't sleep until the tape was finished. Metro Boomin will presumably be a key contributor on the production side, though that has not been confirmed. Producer Southside has confirmed he is providing beats on the upcoming tape. He told XXL during an interview in July, "I'm working on Mixtape Pluto with Future right now."

Travis Scott will also be on the project as evidenced in a promotional tweet for the tape and the release of a video that shows the two rappers in the studio.

The Music

Future has been keeping the music close to the vest. However, during the aforementioned Travis Scott promo video, an unreleased track titled "South of France" is playing in the background that will presumably be on the tape. The 44-second clip also reveals some of the recording process took place at the famed Miraval Studios in South of France. The state-of-the-art, Brad Pitt-owned studio space is where Travis Scott also recorded portions of his Utopia album. Other famed acts to record at the studio include Sade, Pink Floyd and The Cure.

The Cover Art

The mixtape cover for the project has also been revealed. The unremarkable artwork simply shows the title in a fuchsia font on a black background.

The Rumors

There are several unconfirmed rumors about the project floating around. The tape is rumored to be coming out on Sept. 13, and will reportedly feature 10 tracks. There was also a Lil Baby collab that was allegedly scrapped. Baby appears in the Miraval Studio session clip. The project will feature all new material recorded in the last year.