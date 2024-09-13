Eminem Drops The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) Deluxe Edition

Eminem is back like he never left with the deluxe Expanded Mourner's Edition of his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

Eminem Delivers The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) Expanded Mourner's Edition

On Friday (Sept. 13), Eminem spun the block with an updated version of his new LP. After killing off his evil alter-ego Slim Shady in rhyme form this past July, the latest edition features one new track, "Fuel" featuring Westside Boogie and Grip, and two previously-released songs, "Like My S**t" and "Kyrie & Luka" featuring 2 Chainz. There's also a hilarious "Steve Berman Skit" just for the diehard fans.

Fans had suspected a deluxe version of the album might be coming sooner rather than later after it was announced earlier this week that he would provide opening performance duties at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Em confirmed the speculations via X, formerly known as Twitter, with a cinematic trailer for the expanded version of the high-concept project.

The visual finds Eminem walking into the dairy section of a convenience store and grabbing a carton of milk before casually dropping it on the floor. With the milk spilling out of the carton, a Slim Shady "missing persons" ad is displayed as the store's cashier, portrayed by famed producer The Alchemist, demands that Eminem gets "the f**k outta here" and "don't come back."

"MISSING: SLIM SHADY," Eminem captioned the video below. "Have you seen him? #TheDeathOfSlimShady Expanded Mourner's Edition drops this Friday the 13th..."

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) Debuts at No. 1

Eminem's return to rap only to murder his Slim Shady persona was a big moment for hip-hop and the result was the Detroit MC landing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, moving 281,000 units in its first week. The moment marked Eminem's 10th consecutive No. 1 solo album and his 11th overall.

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which features guest appearances from Big Sean, BabyTron, Bizarre, Ez Mil and others, finds Eminem either dissing, clowning or shouting out over 80 notable names including Diddy, Candance Owens and, of course, the late Christopher Reeve.

Listen to Eminem's Expanded Mourner's Edition of The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) and check out the trailer he dropped in promotion of the deluxe project below.

See Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) - Expanded Mourners Edition Tracklist

1. "Renaissance"

2. "Habits" featuring White Gold

3. "Trouble"

4. "Brand New Dance"

5. "Evil"

6. "All You Got" (skit)

7. "Lucifer"

8. "Antichrist" featuring Sly Pyper and Bizarre (uncredited)

9. "Fuel"

10. "Road Rage" featuring Dem Jointz and Sly Pyper

11. "Houdini"

12. "Breaking News" (skit)

13. "Guilty Conscience 2" featuring Dr. Dre

14. "Head Honcho" featuring Ez Mil

15. "Temporary" featuring Skylar Grey

16. "Bad One" featuring White Gold

17. "Tobey" featuring Big Sean and BabyTron

18. "Guess Who's Back" (skit)

19. "Somebody Save Me" featuring Jelly Roll

20. "Steve Berman" (skit)

21. "Fuel" - Shady Edition (Featuring Westside Boogie and Grip)

22. "Like My S**t"

23. "Kyrie & Luka" Featuring 2 Chainz

Watch Eminem's Trailer for the Expanded Mourner's Edition of The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Stream Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) Deluxe Album