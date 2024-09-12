There’s a Deeper Meaning to the House on Future’s Mixtape Pluto Cover

Future's highly anticipated new mixtape, Mixtape Pluto, finally has an official cover art and a release date, Sept. 20. At a glance, the cover art shows a home at night with a fuchsia glow emitting from the windows. However, there is a deeper meaning to the photo. It's also an important part of hip-hop history.

The Deeper Meaning Behind Future's Mixtape Pluto Cover

The home pictured on the cover art is not just any home. It is late Organized Noize producer Rico Wade's mom's house, better known as The Dungeon. The basement of the home in Southwest Atlanta is where ATL icons like OutKast and Goodie Mob recorded their early records and was virtually the birthplace of the Dungeon Family movement. Essentially, Hendrix is giving a shoutout to the DF.

Additionally, Future is the cousin of Rico Wade, who passed away at the age of 52 back in April. So, the cover is also a tribute to the beloved beatmaker. Wade was instrumental in Future's career and partially responsible for Hendrix getting his first major label deal at Epic.

The Dungeon Is on Airbnb

In 2021, OutKast's Big Boi, who bought the home, put it on Airbnb so fans can rent the historic house. The home includes two bedrooms, one bathroom and, of course, the famous Dungeon.

"The Dungeon is where André 3000 and I spent countless hours writing songs and producing beats that became OutKast’s early albums," Big Bio said in a statement at the time. "Atlanta taught me the power of community, so in celebration of Black Music Month, I’m inviting fans into the home where Southern hip hop was born."

Check out Future mixtape cover and a tour of the Dungeon Family home below.

See Future's Mixtape Pluto Cover Art

future mixtape pluto Freebandz/Epic loading...

The Dungeon Big Boi/YouTube loading...

Watch a Tour of the Dungeon Family Home